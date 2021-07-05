APC Shima Seiki DTG Flatbed Printer

Available configured for textile pigment, acid, and reactive ink for direct printing.

American Print Consultants has added the Shima Seiki SIP-160F3 DTG flatbed printer, offered in two configurations: S, with a max. print area of 5.2 x 3.2 ft, and L, featuring a 5.2 x 7.8-ft print area. The flatbed is available configured for textile pigment, acid, and reactive ink for direct printing on a variety of finished and unfinished garments. A height-adjustable carriage unit can be raised or lowered up to 2 in. to accommodate fabrics with 3D textures and knitwear with an average print time of 30 sec/piece.

