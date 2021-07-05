Connect with us

Datacolor ColorReader EZ

APC Shima Seiki DTG Flatbed Printer

Available configured for textile pigment, acid, and reactive ink for direct printing.

American Print Consultants has added the Shima Seiki SIP-160F3 DTG flatbed printer, offered in two configurations: S, with a max. print area of 5.2 x 3.2 ft, and L, featuring a 5.2 x 7.8-ft print area. The flatbed is available configured for textile pigment, acid, and reactive ink for direct printing on a variety of finished and unfinished garments. A height-adjustable carriage unit can be raised or lowered up to 2 in. to accommodate fabrics with 3D textures and knitwear with an average print time of 30 sec/piece.

APC Ink

MANUFACTURER: APC Ink
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

