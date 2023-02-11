Webinars/Videos
Apparel Decorators Survey, Trends, and Technology
Webinar highlights current DTG and DTF statistics for screen printers.
ARE DECORATORS PLANNING on adding DTG and inkjet technology into their businesses in 2023? Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, shares timely data from the 2022 Apparel Decorators survey on direct-to-garment and direct-to-film. Watch the Equipment Zone webinar for more.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
