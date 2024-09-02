Arcus Printers Upgraded Pioneer 24 DTF Printer

Eight unique color channels expand color capabilities.

Arcus Printers, a leader in advanced printing technology, announces the debut of the upgraded Arcus Pioneer 24 4-Head DTF Printer at the Printing United Expo 2024, booth SL12041, located in the South Lower Hall. This latest version builds on the success of the original model, with a significant enhancement: the addition of eight unique color channels.

This upgrade allows for a broader color gamut, enabling decorators to achieve more precise and vibrant colors, including challenging hues like deep cardinal reds, rich navy blues and royal blues. This advancement is particularly beneficial for those producing licensed sportswear or university apparel, where color accuracy is a make-or-break for the job. Printers also can produce designs with popular fluorescent color elements in neon yellow, pink, and orange.

Key features of the upgraded Arcus Pioneer 24 4-Head DTF Printer include:

Extended Color Gamut: The new color offering surpasses the traditional CMYK setup, offering an expanded range of colors for more accurate and vivid prints including fluorescent yellow and pink.

The new color offering surpasses the traditional CMYK setup, offering an expanded range of colors for more accurate and vivid prints including fluorescent yellow and pink. High-Speed Printing: Equipped with four industrial-grade Epson I3200 print heads, the printer is ideal for high-demand operations.

Equipped with four industrial-grade Epson I3200 print heads, the printer is ideal for high-demand operations. Versatility: The Pioneer 24 is designed to print DTF transfers for a wide variety of materials, including cotton, polyester, leather, denim and more, catering to diverse customization needs.

The Pioneer 24 is designed to print DTF transfers for a wide variety of materials, including cotton, polyester, leather, denim and more, catering to diverse customization needs. Durability and Performance: Built with production-grade quality, the printer ensures reliability and longevity, to maintain consistent output in busy print environments.

Built with production-grade quality, the printer ensures reliability and longevity, to maintain consistent output in busy print environments. Low Imprint Cost: The system is engineered to minimize costs per print, offering a cost-effective solution without compromising on quality.

The system is engineered to minimize costs per print, offering a cost-effective solution without compromising on quality. Advanced Software and Support: The printer comes equipped with Ergosoft Production RIP Software, along with industry-leading training and customer support, backed by a one-year warranty.

POST CATEGORIES