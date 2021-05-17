Editor's Note
Are You Ready to Attend In-Person Industry Events?
Your peers have varied responses on attending in-person events. Are you ready?
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Screen Saver Podcast: Connecting with Customers
How to Create Custom Shoes: a 3-Step Guide
Andy MacDougall Talks Biosensors, Electrochemistry
Screen Saver Podcast: Design
