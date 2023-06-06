Connect with us

Arizona Screen Printer Loses $18,000 Worth of Equipment in Burglary

Crowdfunding campaign launched to help the business bounce back.
A community is rallying behind Cream Design & Print after the Tuscon, Arizona-based business was hit by burglars, who stole $18,000 worth of equipment, inventory, and computers.

The print shop announced its bad news on Instagram, saying it hopes to recoup some of the losses via insurance. It also launched a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe, which has raised nearly $17,000 so far.

In the meantime, Cream has already replaced its stolen equipment in order to keep the shop running without any downtime. This, however, “drained our reserves we set aside for the upcoming summer slowdown (which affects a lot of businesses in Tucson, including ours),” the company said in the post.

Cream Design & Print was founded in 2016 by Patrick Foley and has eight employees.

 

mm

