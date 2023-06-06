Headlines
Arizona Screen Printer Loses $18,000 Worth of Equipment in Burglary
Crowdfunding campaign launched to help the business bounce back.
A community is rallying behind Cream Design & Print after the Tuscon, Arizona-based business was hit by burglars, who stole $18,000 worth of equipment, inventory, and computers.
The print shop announced its bad news on Instagram, saying it hopes to recoup some of the losses via insurance. It also launched a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe, which has raised nearly $17,000 so far.
In the meantime, Cream has already replaced its stolen equipment in order to keep the shop running without any downtime. This, however, “drained our reserves we set aside for the upcoming summer slowdown (which affects a lot of businesses in Tucson, including ours),” the company said in the post.
Cream Design & Print was founded in 2016 by Patrick Foley and has eight employees.
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
7 Ways to Educate Your Shop Staff
Arizona Screen Printer Loses $18,000 Worth of Equipment in Burglary
Epson Partners with 5 Gyres Institute to Battle Plastic Pollution
Atkinson Consulting Launches “Midjourney Print Creativity” Newsletter
30 Ways Screen Printers Can Overcome Anxiety
Avery Dennison to Acquire Lion Brothers
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Andy MacDougall4 weeks ago
Did Mondo Get Funko’d?
-
Press Releases2 weeks ago
Atkinson Consulting Launches “Midjourney Print Creativity” Newsletter
-
True Tales3 weeks ago
No Wonder Your Favorite T-Shirt Printer Went Out of Business
-
News3 weeks ago
Frank Kozik, Iconic Graphic Artist, Dies at 61
-
Special Reports + Analysis1 week ago
30 Ways Screen Printers Can Overcome Anxiety
-
News3 weeks ago
Annual Contest Invites Kids to Design Their Own T-Shirt Prints
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Avery Dennison to Acquire Lion Brothers
-
Nicole Pape3 weeks ago
6 Lessons to Apply from Southwest Airlines’ Rebrand