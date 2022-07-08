News
Arlon Acquires Alamotape
Arlon Graphics has retained all Alamotape employees and has expansion plans to provide employment opportunities and business.
Arlon Graphics (Placentia, CA) has announced that the company has acquired Alamotape (San Antonio, TX). According to a release, Alamotape will now be known as Arlon Innovations and operate under the management of Arlon Graphics. Arlon Graphics has retained all Alamotape employees and has expansion plans to provide employment opportunities and business.
Arlon Innovations specializes in structural adhesive tapes, pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, flexible insulation laminates, and fluorescent safety marking films. The company serves various industries, including electric motor and transformer production, electrical and electronics insulation, automotive, and graphic signage — also per the company release.
“Arlon Graphics expands manufacturing capacity and capability with the creation of Arlon Innovations. This experienced manufacturing team will strengthen our service offering to our growing customer base. We are excited about the bright future of this business,” Andrew McNeill, president and CEO of Arlon Graphics, is quoted in the release.
For more information, visit here.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
