Arlon Acquires Alamotape

Arlon Graphics (Placentia, CA) has announced that the company has acquired Alamotape (San Antonio, TX). According to a release, Alamotape will now be known as Arlon Innovations and operate under the management of Arlon Graphics. Arlon Graphics has retained all Alamotape employees and has expansion plans to provide employment opportunities and business.

Arlon Innovations specializes in structural adhesive tapes, pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, flexible insulation laminates, and fluorescent safety marking films. The company serves various industries, including electric motor and transformer production, electrical and electronics insulation, automotive, and graphic signage — also per the company release.

“Arlon Graphics expands manufacturing capacity and capability with the creation of Arlon Innovations. This experienced manufacturing team will strengthen our service offering to our growing customer base. We are excited about the bright future of this business,” Andrew McNeill, president and CEO of Arlon Graphics, is quoted in the release.

