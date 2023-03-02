Business & Industry
ArtPro + GMG OpenColor Connector
Engineered to enable uninterrupted file processing and color conversion.
Esko and GMG have launched ArtPro+ GMG OpenColor Connector to enhance connectivity and data exchange between GMG’s profiling and color prediction application, GMG OpenColor, and Esko’s native prepress editing software, ArtPro+. The integration is engineered to enable uninterrupted file processing and color conversion, the creation of standardized and automated processes for color matching and reseparation of multicolor image and vector data, enhanced color precision on press, increased flexibility for printers via rapid and precise prepress setup, retention of metadata, and more.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Esko
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry
Most Popular
-
Shop Management2 weeks ago
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
-
Chessie Rosier-Parker2 weeks ago
How Arnold Schwarzenegger Can Help You Sell More Shirts
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Talk Shirty to Me Scores Big Super Bowl Opportunity
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Atlanta Screenprints Loses $75,000 Worth of Equipment in Heist
-
Andy MacDougall4 days ago
Screen Printers Should Look to Graduates with Art Training
-
Headlines6 days ago
C&W Companies to Spend $2.4 Million on Expansion
-
Press Releases4 weeks ago
Goodwin Graphics Presents Silver Service Award to Aaron Draplin
-
Shop Management3 weeks ago
How Screen Printers Can Get Leaner and Meaner