ArtPro + GMG OpenColor Connector

Engineered to enable uninterrupted file processing and color conversion.

Esko and GMG have launched ArtPro+ GMG OpenColor Connector to enhance connectivity and data exchange between GMG’s profiling and color prediction application, GMG OpenColor, and Esko’s native prepress editing software, ArtPro+. The integration is engineered to enable uninterrupted file processing and color conversion, the creation of standardized and automated processes for color matching and reseparation of multicolor image and vector data, enhanced color precision on press, increased flexibility for printers via rapid and precise prepress setup, retention of metadata, and more.

Esko

GMG Color

