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Atkinson Consulting Free Business E-book on Navigating 2026

Atkinson Consulting Free Business E-book on Navigating 2026

The book is based on in-depth interviews with 88 decorated apparel leaders.

Industry consultant Marshall Atkinson has released a free e-book intended to help decorators successfully navigate the current economic climate. Entitled “Thinking 2026: How Business Will Win, Stall or Fail in 2026”, it’s available at this link. The book is based on in-depth interviews with 88 decorated apparel leaders. “This book isn’t opinion. It’s pattern,” says Atkinson. “When you chat with enough people about the same things, context emerges.” The resource highlights that internal systemic friction—not market pressure—often dictates success.

Atkinson Consulting

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MANUFACTURER: Atkinson Consulting
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