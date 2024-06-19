Atlantis Headwear Celebrates Parent Company’s Entry into Ellen MacArthur Foundation Community

(PRESS RELEASE) San Donà di Piave, Venice, Italy— Atlantis Headwear announces a significant stride in its commitment to sustainability with the inclusion of its parent company, Master Italia S.p.A.–Benefit Corporation, into the esteemed Ellen MacArthur Foundation community.

Established in 2010, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation is a pioneering non-profit organization dedicated to advocating and fostering the concept of a circular economy. In contrast to the linear economy prevalent today, which leads to the depletion of resources and accumulation of waste, a circular economy aims to minimize waste and regenerate natural systems by ensuring products and materials are reused, refurbished, recycled, or composted.

Through its extensive circular economy community, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation connects businesses, policymakers, financial institutions, and other stakeholders committed to transitioning to more sustainable practices. The foundation provides invaluable learning opportunities, facilitates knowledge exchange, and encourages participation in like-minded initiatives.

While the North American Atlantis Headwear line is already fully sustainable, Master Italia S.p.A. has meticulously crafted sustainability goals that shape daily operations at their Italian headquarters. These objectives are integrated into a comprehensive action plan, guiding the brand’s trajectory toward becoming fully sustainable by 2025. Collaborations such as the one with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation play a pivotal role in assisting Master Italia S.p.A. in achieving its ambitious objectives.

“We are thrilled to join the Ellen MacArthur Foundation community,” said Atlantis Headwear Vice President, Federico Pasini. “This collaboration represents a further step on our journey towards a more responsible future. We are excited to contribute to the collective efforts aimed at creating a more sustainable, circular economy.”

Learn more about the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

