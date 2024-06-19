Press Releases
Atlantis Headwear Celebrates Parent Company’s Entry into Ellen MacArthur Foundation Community
The organization is dedicated to advocating the concept of a circular economy.
(PRESS RELEASE) San Donà di Piave, Venice, Italy— Atlantis Headwear announces a significant stride in its commitment to sustainability with the inclusion of its parent company, Master Italia S.p.A.–Benefit Corporation, into the esteemed Ellen MacArthur Foundation community.
Established in 2010, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation is a pioneering non-profit organization dedicated to advocating and fostering the concept of a circular economy. In contrast to the linear economy prevalent today, which leads to the depletion of resources and accumulation of waste, a circular economy aims to minimize waste and regenerate natural systems by ensuring products and materials are reused, refurbished, recycled, or composted.
Through its extensive circular economy community, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation connects businesses, policymakers, financial institutions, and other stakeholders committed to transitioning to more sustainable practices. The foundation provides invaluable learning opportunities, facilitates knowledge exchange, and encourages participation in like-minded initiatives.
While the North American Atlantis Headwear line is already fully sustainable, Master Italia S.p.A. has meticulously crafted sustainability goals that shape daily operations at their Italian headquarters. These objectives are integrated into a comprehensive action plan, guiding the brand’s trajectory toward becoming fully sustainable by 2025. Collaborations such as the one with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation play a pivotal role in assisting Master Italia S.p.A. in achieving its ambitious objectives.
“We are thrilled to join the Ellen MacArthur Foundation community,” said Atlantis Headwear Vice President, Federico Pasini. “This collaboration represents a further step on our journey towards a more responsible future. We are excited to contribute to the collective efforts aimed at creating a more sustainable, circular economy.”
Learn more about the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.Advertisement
About Atlantis Headwear: Atlantis Headwear is a brand of Master Italia S.p.A – Benefit Corporation, specializing in designing and manufacturing high- quality headwear. Atlantis helps brands tell their story through the creation of sustainable, branded hats and beanies, with the goal of generating a growing demand for products made from recycled and organic sources and raising awareness in the supply chain of more conscious choices.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
5 Solutions to Tame Frustrating Digital Prints
Promo Direct Introduces Factory Direct Category for Savings Up to 50%
Atlantis Headwear Celebrates Parent Company’s Entry into Ellen MacArthur Foundation Community
Is UV LED Right for Your Screen Shop?
Lawson Opens Its Doors for Technology
‘Imagine Them in Their Underwear’: Charlie Taublieb Recalls His First Industry Speech
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Press Releases2 months ago
Infinity Her Teams Up with Nonprofit to Celebrate Volunteers During National Volunteer Week
-
Andy MacDougall1 month ago
Real-World Color: How to Mix It, Match It and Reproduce It Repeatedly
-
Marshall Atkinson2 months ago
10 Production Scheduling Secrets That Will Have Your Team Ready to Rock
-
Columns2 months ago
The Profit Impact of a Market Dominating Position
-
Columns2 months ago
Looking Back at the Early Years of Screen Printing: A Color Separation Showdown
-
Case Studies1 month ago
Gen Z Gymnast-Turned-Printer Finds Success Through Increased Efficiency
-
Product Wrap-Up4 weeks ago
Screen Printing Products Wrap-Up for May-June
-
Shop Management1 month ago
Become a Master Negotiator