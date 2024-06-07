Atlantis Headwear Goes Solar for Sustainable Future

(PRESS RELEASE) San Donà di Piave, Venice, Italy — Atlantis Headwear recently installed a photovoltaic system (solar panels) atop their warehouse facility. The new solar panels were installed at the Atlantis Headwear headquarters located in Venice, Italy. Installation was completed in late 2023.

Atlantis Headwear, an esteemed Italian headwear brand, has been crafting premium caps and beanies since its establishment in 1995. Beyond top-tier headwear, the brand is committed to fostering awareness and action for our planet, championing sustainability not only through its 100% sustainable line but also through its broader corporate practices.

The solar panel installation is a proactive move to mitigate direct emissions and transition towards sustainable energy alternatives. Projections suggest this renewable resource will account for a remarkable 50% of the total energy consumption. A sophisticated monitoring system has been integrated, affording users real-time access to data showcasing energy output and the consequential reduction in CO2 emissions.