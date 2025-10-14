Connect with us

Atlantis Headwear Named Official European Licensee for All Blacks Rugby Team

The Italian sustainable headwear brand will produce official All Blacks merchandise under a new three-year partnership.
10 hours ago

The new Atlantic x All Blacks collection brings performance design to one of rugby’s most iconic teams. IMAGE COURTESY OF ATLANTIC HEADWEAR

All Blacks players showcase the new Atlantic x All Blacks headwear line. IMAGE COURTESY OF ATLANTIC HEADWEAR

(PRESS RELEASE) SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE, ITALY (August 2025) — Atlantis Headwear has signed a licensing agreement with the All Blacks Rugby Team, becoming the team’s Official European Licensee, the company announced.

Atlantis Headwear describes the partnership as a meeting of two brands united by craftsmanship, performance, and authenticity. The All Blacks, based in Auckland, New Zealand, have earned four Rugby World Cup titles and a reputation for discipline and excellence, while Atlantis has built its name in sustainable headwear for the promotional products industry.

The collaboration was introduced through a behind-the-scenes video featuring All Blacks players, designed to highlight the team’s natural energy and the values shared between the two organizations. The collection aims to balance boldness and simplicity, with attention to fabric selection, design, and sustainability, Atlantis said.

“The Atlantis x All Blacks Collection is just the beginning of this journey,” the company said in its release. “Over the next three years, fans can expect innovative headwear that unites iconic legacy with forward-thinking design.”

Atlantis Headwear is a brand of Master Italia S.p.A., based in San Donà di Piave, specializing in sustainable branded hats and beanies made from organic materials. Its U.S. distributor is Sportsman Cap & Bag, based in LENEXA, KS.

The All Blacks are recognized as the most successful men’s international rugby team in history, with a win rate exceeding 76 percent across hundreds of test matches. Beyond their on-field dominance, they are celebrated for their cultural impact and pregame haka — a traditional Māori challenge that has become one of sports’ most recognizable rituals.

For more information on how to purchase Atlantis Headwear in the United States, visit sportsmancaps.com. For more information about the Atlantis brand, visit atlantisheadwear.us.

