Press Releases
Atlantis Headwear Named Official European Licensee for All Blacks Rugby Team
The Italian sustainable headwear brand will produce official All Blacks merchandise under a new three-year partnership.
(PRESS RELEASE) SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE, ITALY (August 2025) — Atlantis Headwear has signed a licensing agreement with the All Blacks Rugby Team, becoming the team’s Official European Licensee, the company announced.
Atlantis Headwear describes the partnership as a meeting of two brands united by craftsmanship, performance, and authenticity. The All Blacks, based in Auckland, New Zealand, have earned four Rugby World Cup titles and a reputation for discipline and excellence, while Atlantis has built its name in sustainable headwear for the promotional products industry.
The collaboration was introduced through a behind-the-scenes video featuring All Blacks players, designed to highlight the team’s natural energy and the values shared between the two organizations. The collection aims to balance boldness and simplicity, with attention to fabric selection, design, and sustainability, Atlantis said.
“The Atlantis x All Blacks Collection is just the beginning of this journey,” the company said in its release. “Over the next three years, fans can expect innovative headwear that unites iconic legacy with forward-thinking design.”Advertisement
Atlantis Headwear is a brand of Master Italia S.p.A., based in San Donà di Piave, specializing in sustainable branded hats and beanies made from organic materials. Its U.S. distributor is Sportsman Cap & Bag, based in LENEXA, KS.
The All Blacks are recognized as the most successful men’s international rugby team in history, with a win rate exceeding 76 percent across hundreds of test matches. Beyond their on-field dominance, they are celebrated for their cultural impact and pregame haka — a traditional Māori challenge that has become one of sports’ most recognizable rituals.
For more information on how to purchase Atlantis Headwear in the United States, visit sportsmancaps.com. For more information about the Atlantis brand, visit atlantisheadwear.us.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Atlantis Headwear Named Official European Licensee for All Blacks Rugby Team
Two Weekends, Two Opportunities to Learn: WB/CAMP Orlando x Print Hustlers Chicago
Nazdar Opens New Texas Distribution Hub to Boost Service Across South-Central U.S.
How the No BS Rule Improves Screen Printing Shops: Efficiency, Staffing, and Craftsmanship
2025 Women in Screen Printing Awards: Celebrating Six Leaders Driving the Industry Forward
Profiting from On-Demand Fulfillment With Automation
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Expert Perspectives3 weeks ago
Five Hard-to-Copy Strategies That Keep Competitors Chasing You
-
Shop Management3 weeks ago
DTF vs. Screen Printing: Why Both Technologies Will Shape the Future
-
Shop Management2 months ago
How to Build a Profitable “Made in USA” DTF Printing Workflow
-
Shop Management1 month ago
Cylindrical DTO Printing Is Revolutionizing Drinkware, Packaging, and Personalization
-
Case Studies2 months ago
Seattle’s Central Saloon Prints Its Own T-Shirts, Boosting Monthly Sales 5X
-
Tips and How-To2 months ago
7 Faceless Video Ideas to Boost Your Business Without Being on Camera
-
Thomas Trimingham2 months ago
How to Trap Artwork for Screen Printing: 4 Essential Steps to Avoid Gaps and Misregistration
-
Kevin Baumgart3 weeks ago
Why Print Shops Need a CRM: How to Capture More Sales and Create Predictable Growth