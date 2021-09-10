Garment Printing
Augusta Sportswear Ladies’ Cotton-Touch Poly Cloud Tee
Built with moisture-wicking, odor-resistant fabric, it protects against the sun with 50+ UPF.
Augusta Sportswear Brands has added to its Cloud Collection with the addition of the ladies’ cotton-touch poly cloud tee from Holloway. The shirt has an ultra-soft feel and features a fully sublimated tie-dye design for a unique, stylish look. Built with moisture-wicking, odor-resistant fabric, it protects against the sun with 50+ UPF. It is available in adult, youth and ladies’ sizes.
MANUFACTURER: Augusta Sportswear
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
-
