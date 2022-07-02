Connect with us

Business & Industry

mm

Published

18 mins ago

on

BAW Athletic Wear Woven Pant

BAW Athletic Wear Woven Pant

Available in black and platinum in sizes S-3X.

BAW Athletic Wear’s WP51 Ladies Woven Pant is a medium-rise, relaxed-fit blank constructed with a polyester-spandex blend shell and 100% polyester lining for a silky, woven feel with stretch. Features include side seam pockets, back pockets with reverse zipper, tapered leg, faux fly front, elastic waistband with self-fabric and span jersey, and moisture management technology. Available in black and platinum in sizes S-3X.

BAW Athletic Wear

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: BAW Athletic Wear
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing / Media + Substrates

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Most Popular