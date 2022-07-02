BAW Athletic Wear Woven Pant

Available in black and platinum in sizes S-3X.

BAW Athletic Wear’s WP51 Ladies Woven Pant is a medium-rise, relaxed-fit blank constructed with a polyester-spandex blend shell and 100% polyester lining for a silky, woven feel with stretch. Features include side seam pockets, back pockets with reverse zipper, tapered leg, faux fly front, elastic waistband with self-fabric and span jersey, and moisture management technology. Available in black and platinum in sizes S-3X.

