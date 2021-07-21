Connect with us

Beaver Paper Group to Raise Prices

Company cites rising costs of raw materials and shipping services in decision.
11 hours ago

Beaver Paper Group, a manufacturer of sublimation media and sewn paper products, has announced a general price increase of 8-12 percent across its global portfolio of products. The new price increase will take effect on Sept. 1.

“We are taking this initiative due to the current market pressures and the rising costs of raw materials, as well as increases in shipping and logistics,” says Tobias Sternbeck, CEO.

For more information, contact [email protected]m or visit beaverpaper.com.

