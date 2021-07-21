Headlines
Beaver Paper Group to Raise Prices
Company cites rising costs of raw materials and shipping services in decision.
Beaver Paper Group, a manufacturer of sublimation media and sewn paper products, has announced a general price increase of 8-12 percent across its global portfolio of products. The new price increase will take effect on Sept. 1.
“We are taking this initiative due to the current market pressures and the rising costs of raw materials, as well as increases in shipping and logistics,” says Tobias Sternbeck, CEO.
For more information, contact [email protected]m or visit beaverpaper.com.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
