Media & Substrates
Bella + Canvas Heather CVC Short-Sleeve Tee
The short-sleeve tee is lightweight and soft, offering a casual, comfortable fit for active women.
Bella + Canvas has released the women’s relaxed heather CVC short-sleeve tee. The short-sleeve tee is lightweight and soft, offering a casual, comfortable fit for active women, according to the company. The Canvas Heather CVC Short-Sleeve Tee is side-seamed, and features a crew neck and short sleeves, creating a vintage textured look that elevates the look of printed artwork.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Bella + Canvas
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Most Popular
-
Expert Perspectives4 months ago
Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board Members Reflect on How 2020 Affected Their Businesses
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Announcing the 2020 Rising Stars Award Winners
-
Marshall Atkinson4 months ago
20 Ways to Be Successful During Disruption
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Meet the 2020 Rising Stars Awards Winner: Joshua Bunton
-
Videos4 months ago
Screen Printer Pivots from In-Person Live Printing to Virtual Events
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Meet the 2020 Rising Stars Awards Winner: David Kent
-
Expert Perspectives4 months ago
How TikTok Turns Your Followers into Customers
-
Headlines4 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Brain Squad — and Make Your Voice Heard!