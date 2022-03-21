Bespoke Screen Shop Acquired by Renowned Interior Design Firm

La Maison Pierre Frey, a renowned French interior design firm, has acquired Bernard Thorp & Co., a London-based screen shop known for its bespoke wallpaper and fabric productions, Architectural Digest reports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bernard Thorp founded his business in 1974 and employs a small team of three printers and two sales reps. The shop specializes in screen-printed wallcoverings and fabrics ranging from cotton to suede, offering clients 470 patterns and 300 colors from which to choose, the article says.

Drawn to the value of made-to-order wovens, Pierre Fray said the deal enables his firm to offer a bespoke service while preserving the legacy of Bernard Thorp.

“The printing process they use is remarkable and unique, yet this gem was in danger of disappearing for good,” he told the magazine. “We feel so lucky and proud to have saved a craft that was about to be lost, and to continue our mission to offer unique products that are not found elsewhere on the market.”