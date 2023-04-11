Here Are the Best Ways Screen Printers Can Spend $1000 on Marketing

IF YOUR FIRST thought is a tradeshow, flyers, or Facebook advertising, think again. Whether you want brand awareness, orders, or a better search engine ranking, spending your money more cleverly is more likely to get you there. Here’s how I’d suggest divvying up $1000:

$250 on incentives for positive reviews. Google ranks business listings in order of review count. It’s not enough to expect your customers to review your business just because they received their order as expected. They need to be incentivized to log in and leave a glowing review. A gift or discount could push them to take action.

$250 on influencers. The impact of a photo showing a customer wearing a shirt is real but not as impressive as a video showcasing the benefits and experience of ordering from your business. An influencer in the niche you are trying to serve might open a lot more opportunities. Sometimes looking one step away from your ideal customer can allow you to get the attention of many more.

Perhaps you cater to local breweries. Is there a beer influencer who tours the brewers and posts reviews or other content about them? Paying this person to make some content around ordering and receiving your shirts could help attract a new batch of customers, including brewery owners. Sometimes looking one step away from your ideal customer can allow you to get the attention of many more like minded customers.

$250 on a prize. The funny thing with prizes is that you don’t want it to be something you sell because people might put off buying it. If you offer 20 shirts, anyone planning to order shirts might delay the purchase in case they win the prize. Instead, make the prize adjacent to your industry. You might ask contents entrants to identify their favorite songs to listen to while printing and tag a friend to be entered in a prize drawing for a new speaker.

$250 on branding. I was at a tattoo convention selling my brand’s shirts. Everywhere I looked, the tattooists had boxes of shirts to sell at their booths – 500 artists all chatting and sizing each other up. I kept noticing one of my friend’s boxes being carried around and poking out from under the tattooists’ tables. Huge writing on the box read “Vino Sangre.” Imagine the amount of people who saw that box over the long weekend. I’d guess every one of the 15000 guests. Even if they didn’t consciously notice it, branded messaging also works subliminally. Plus, if you’re a new tattooist and you see your peers all going to the same print studio, you might now trust them to do a good job for you, too. So brand up your boxes and make them sturdy enough for people to keep and, ideally, bring to conventions and perpetuate your branding for you.

Finally, keep in mind marketing isn’t something you can do when you aren’t meeting your sales targets. It’s something you should do all year long, even when you are busy. Otherwise, your efforts are likely to seem desperate, short-term, and reactive. This is why I build creating content into my weekly task list. Small but consistent steps will help get you to the top of the search listings. Whatever your approach, spending your budget wisely and creatively can make people perceive your brand as generous, trustworthy, exciting, and high-quality.

Feel free to reach out for impartial advice on tactics for your specific business. I’d be happy to take a look and suggest improvements: [email protected].