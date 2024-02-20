Press Releases
Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More of Round Rock Celebrates Grand Opening
The decorated apparel franchise returns to Round Rock with a new, experienced team.
(PRESS RELEASE) Round Rock, TX – Owner Horacio Ochoa celebrated the opening of his new store, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More of Round Rock, in historic downtown Round Rock with a VIP ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 4 PM. Festivities included representatives from the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce, invited local downtown business owners and city representatives, and a 20% discount to guests on any order placed that day.
Big Frog of Round Rock had the soft opening on Jan. 17 for its shop featuring 1,800 square feet of retail and office space. It’s situated directly across from the Round Rock historic district’s iconic water tower.
“We selected this downtown location because we want to become an integral part of this vibrant community,” said Ochoa. “We immediately received a warm welcome and an outpouring of candid positive support. I knew right then that we found the perfect neighborhood. We look forward to fostering more collaborations and building friendships with our neighbors.”
With the launch of the Round Rock location Ochoa, who also owns the 1,600 square foot Big Frog of Northwest Austin shop, is now a multi-unit Big Frog franchisee. Together with his Store Group Manager, Jill Bonifield, they bring over a decade of experience in the custom apparel business. Their full-service custom apparel decorating shop provides “un-frog-ettable” services, including Direct-to-Garment (DTG) printing, Direct-to-Film (DTF), embroidery, and more.
Before joining the Big Frog family, Ochoa spent more than two decades in marketing for prominent consumer product and tech companies like Quaker Oats, Pepsi, and Microsoft.
While living in Seattle, Ochoa and his family wanted to return to the Austin area, having lived there previously during business school. They found in Round Rock, north of Austin, the more intimate, American community they wanted to call home. In 2018, they moved to Round Rock, where he, his wife, and their two teenage sons quickly established deep roots.Advertisement
Co-Founder, President, and CEO Tina Bacon-DeFrece, Ph.D., of Big Frog Franchise Group congratulated Ochoa, stating, “Round Rock now has a tremendously capable business owner who will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the downtown community through his Big Frog shop for a very long time.”
Ochoa and Big Frog of Round Rock are proud members of the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the NW Austin Chamber of Commerce, and the Round Rock Chamber.
Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More of Round Rock is located at 206 W. Main Street, Ste. 112, Round Rock, TX 78664. The store is open weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and is closed on Saturday and Sunday. They offer no-minimums, no setup fees, and free design help, ensuring fast turnaround in as little as 24 hours on DTG- and DTF-printed in-stock garments. For more information, call 512-213-4770, email roundrock@bigfrog.com or visit BIGFROG.COM/ROUNDROCK
ABOUT BIG FROG FRANCHISE GROUP: Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Dunedin, Florida, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, Inc. is an international franchise system with over 75 independently owned and operated stores across North America. They specialize in Direct-to-Garment (DTG) and Direct-to-Film (DTF) printing, and offer a wide range of other custom apparel decorating services. They offer free design help, no minimums, no art/setup fees, and fast turnaround. Find a store at BIGFROG.COM, U.S. franchise opportunities at BIGFROGFRANCHISE.COM, Canadian franchise opportunities at BIGFROG.CA, and Big Frog on YouTube.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
