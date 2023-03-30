Headlines
Big Sioux Screen Printing Damaged by Fire
The blaze took two and a half hours to extinguish.
Big Sioux Screen Printing in Hawarden, Iowa sustained “significant” damage as a result of a fire on Wednesday morning, the N’West Iowa Review reports.
Firefighters were called to the scene after smoke was observed coming from the building. It took them two and a half hours to put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Big Sioux is located two doors away from Central Café, which was destroyed by a fire in December 2021.
“All I could think was all the hard work my whole family has done to get up and going again after losing so much from the Central Cafe fire,” Rob Novaha, co-owner of Big Sioux Screen Printing and Big Sioux Outdoor, told the outlet. “And not just for Big Sioux Screen Printing, but I was also praying for Gypsy Soul Boutique being right next door to us and all the hard work they have done to open that beautiful store. I am just so thankful that no one was hurt.”
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, Hawarden fire chief Duane Schiefen said.
