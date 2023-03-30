Connect with us

Headlines

Big Sioux Screen Printing Damaged by Fire

The blaze took two and a half hours to extinguish.
mm

Published

6 hours ago

on

Big Sioux Screen Printing in Hawarden, Iowa sustained “significant” damage as a result of a fire on Wednesday morning, the N’West Iowa Review reports.

Firefighters were called to the scene after smoke was observed coming from the building. It took them two and a half hours to put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Big Sioux is located two doors away from Central Café, which was destroyed by a fire in December 2021.

“All I could think was all the hard work my whole family has done to get up and going again after losing so much from the Central Cafe fire,” Rob Novaha, co-owner of Big Sioux Screen Printing and Big Sioux Outdoor, told the outlet. “And not just for Big Sioux Screen Printing, but I was also praying for Gypsy Soul Boutique being right next door to us and all the hard work they have done to open that beautiful store. I am just so thankful that no one was hurt.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, Hawarden fire chief Duane Schiefen said.

Read more at N’West Iowa Review.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Let’s Talk About It

Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry

LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular