BNI Inks Expands with New Production Facility in North America

This new location complements the company’s existing operations in Asia, further solidifying its global presence.
11 hours ago

(PRESS RELEASE) HAMILTON, CANADA – BNI Inks, a leading manufacturer of screen-printing inks, announces the launch of its new production facility in Canada. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s 30-year history, reinforcing its commitment to serving the global market.

The production facility will enable BNI Inks to increase its production capacity, reduce lead times, and better serve its customers in North and South American regions. This new location complements the company’s existing operations in Asia, further solidifying its global presence.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations in North America, a key market for our business,” said Idrees Zaidi, Founder and CEO of BNI Inks. “This new facility will allow us to better meet the growing demands of our customers, while maintaining the high- The facility is mainly focusing on a distinctive range of Plastisol White inks, bases, primary colors and special effects, with target to start the manufacturing of water-based inks in the near future as well.

About BNI Inks

BNI Inks is a renowned manufacturer of screen printing inks with 30 years of experience in the industry of inks and screen printing. The company has been catering the market with a wide range of products including Plastisols, Water Based, PVC Free, Heat Transfer Inks and Special Effects.

