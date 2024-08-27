Press Releases
BNI Inks Expands with New Production Facility in North America
This new location complements the company’s existing operations in Asia, further solidifying its global presence.
(PRESS RELEASE) HAMILTON, CANADA – BNI Inks, a leading manufacturer of screen-printing inks, announces the launch of its new production facility in Canada. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s 30-year history, reinforcing its commitment to serving the global market.
The production facility will enable BNI Inks to increase its production capacity, reduce lead times, and better serve its customers in North and South American regions. This new location complements the company’s existing operations in Asia, further solidifying its global presence.
The production facility will enable BNI Inks to increase its production capacity, reduce lead times, and better serve its customers in North and South American regions. This new location complements the company’s existing operations in Asia, further solidifying its global presence.
“We are thrilled to expand our operations in North America, a key market for our business,” said Idrees Zaidi, Founder and CEO of BNI Inks. “This new facility will allow us to better meet the growing demands of our customers, while maintaining the high- The facility is mainly focusing on a distinctive range of Plastisol White inks, bases, primary colors and special effects, with target to start the manufacturing of water-based inks in the near future as well.
About BNI Inks
BNI Inks is a renowned manufacturer of screen printing inks with 30 years of experience in the industry of inks and screen printing. The company has been catering the market with a wide range of products including Plastisols, Water Based, PVC Free, Heat Transfer Inks and Special Effects.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Imperial Announces David Shaffer as President of Brand
BNI Inks Expands with New Production Facility in North America
Ninja Transfer 3-D Puff Transfers
STAHLS’ Adds Two New Master Distributors
Women in Print Alliance Announces New Membership Program
Sakurai’s Servo-Driven Cylinder Press
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Tips and How-To2 months ago
6 Myths Debunked: Uncovering the Truth About Heat Transfers
-
Thomas Trimingham2 months ago
Grading the Upgrades and Improvements to CorelDraw 2024
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy4 weeks ago
Fakirs, Takers, & Makers – Jeral Tidwell and AI-Generated Art
-
Press Releases2 months ago
Ninja Transfers Launches 24/7, 365 Days a Year Live Customer Support
-
Andy MacDougall2 months ago
Point/Counterpoint: AI Image Generation Cons
-
Special Reports + Analysis2 months ago
Here’s How Heat Transfer Technology is Helping High-Performance Sportswear Achieve New Heights
-
Marshall Atkinson1 month ago
AI Image Generation Pros
-
Case Studies1 month ago
UV Printing Enables Custom Prototyping and Short-Run Production