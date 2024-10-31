Bobby Grauf joins Antigro Designer as Head of Business Development (EMEA)

(PRESS RELEASE) KRAKÓW, POLAND- Antigro Designer, a leading developer of print personalization and customization software for the print industry, announces the appointment of Bobby Grauf as Head of Business Development (EMEA). This addition to the team comes during a period of significant growth within the EMEA market for Antigro Designer, with Grauf set to spearhead further expansion in the region.

Bobby Grauf brings many years of print industry experience to his new role with Antigro Designer, having spent more than 23 years at printing industry suppliers, most recently as European managing director at Inkcups. Grauf first connected with the Antigro team at FESPA 2024 in Amsterdam, during which Inkcups and Antigro Designer both participated in the Personalization Experience, collaborating in the ‘Personalize Make Wear’ smart factory. Following his departure from Inkcups, the opportunity to join forces with Antigro Designer and play a key role in its future development presented itself.

Marcin Majda, CEO and Co-founder, Antigro Designer, comments, “This is an exciting time for us at Antigro Designer, with so many businesses across EMEA discovering the incredible personalisation and customisation they can offer their customers thanks to our products. Now is the time to build on this fantastic growth phase with the appointment of a Head of Business Development in the region and is no one is more qualified or better suited to take Antigro to the next level in EMEA than Bobby Grauf. We are delighted to have him on board!”

Bobby Grauf, incoming Head of Business Development (EMEA), adds, “Antigro Designer blew my mind when I first saw the product and the team at FESPA Amsterdam 2024. Antigro Designer is THE must-have platform for customer-centric print personalization and online design, and I am thrilled to have joined this young group of print innovators. Everyone who sees Antigro Designer has a real ‘wow’ effect and I am looking forward to introducing it to many more.”

Antigro Designer is a technology that is increasing profit margins for print houses and e-commerce platforms through advanced, customized print solutions. This solution supports every printed product, automatically generating print-ready files tailored to the machines and business uses. It handles the front-end side, giving its clients’ customers the ability to design personalized products using predefined templates. This sophisticated tool supports an extensive range of products, suitable for every level of the printing industry, from small-scale businesses to large enterprises.

Among its flagship functionalities, Antigro Designer allows users to easily design and produce high-quality business cards with premium finishes such as gold and UV foils. The customizer also supports highly personalized all-over print apparel, including hoodies, trainers, and T-shirts, as well as complex multi-part items such as wall stickers, canvases, and intricate wedding invitations. This includes predefined templates, custom shape support, hood (and other parts) customization, clipart, and item packs. Additionally, it supports the creation of signs, banners, photobooks, calendars, puzzles, and a variety of other products including die-cut stickers thanks to the Sticker Builder module.

Advertisement