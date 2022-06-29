Inbox
Breezy Shop Wear and Ice Cream Bars: Screen Printers Offer Tips for Running Your Shop in the Summer
Your peers share ways for taking care of yourself and your staff during the toasty months.
What business-related tasks, marketing efforts, goals, or tips do you have for running your shop in the summer months?
- Buy some big cooling fans, and don’t forget to take some time off and enjoy life a little. — Matthew Pierrot, GetBOLD – T-shirt Printing and Embroidery, North Vancouver, British Columbia
- Take care of your staff. Be aware and mindful of their needs. Summer brings new schedules with staff who are parents; heat brings discomfort and longer days. Keep your staff hydrated, fed, and cool! — Scott Garnett, King Screen, Roanoke, Virginia
- Running an open house at the studio with live printing as a giveaway is always a good value. — Shannon McKinnon, Aisle6ix Industries, St Peters, New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
-
Ice cream bars every Friday. — Arnold Footle, Dahlgrens, Deerfield Illinois
- Our slower months are in early summer. We spend more time on equipment maintenance and shop clean up. Our fiscal year ended on June 30, so time was spent working on our books. Lots of time spent on our ink shelves. We do no marketing, make no goals, we just print for the past 44 years. — John Wilhelmsen, Distinct
Impression, Tucson, Arizona
- When things get hot, tempers tend to flare. Keep things cool by taking more breaks and loading up ice chests with water or Gatorade. Get air moving in the shop by having all the fans pointing in the same direction or installing huge ceiling fans. Many shops are now air conditioning their spaces as a recruiting tool. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting, Mesa, Arizona
- Get in your vest and shorts. Slides are best, but not recommend because of all the sharp things. Marketing wise, stay consistent, talk to camera, and show a human that people can relate and connect to. Get out in the community to start the relationships that will carry you through the slow months. — Chessie Rosier-Parker, Squeegee and Ink, Newbury, Berkshire, England
- Cold beer and BBQ. — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing, Royston, British Columbia
- This our peak season, so staying on task and on top of things is super important. — Dee Reeve, The E. B. Wood Group, North Tonawanda, New York
