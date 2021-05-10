Podcasts
Bridging the Gap: Promotional Products + Apparel Decoration
Charity Gibson shares how to bridge the gap between markets.
Subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
IN THIS EPISODE, Adrienne Palmer and Charity Gibson talk about the invisible wall between promo products and decorated apparel, opportunities for collaboration, and why “just do it” and “just do you” should be your new mantras.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: The podcast that takes you inside the world of screen printing, straight from the shop floor. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, connects with screen printers from around the globe to help you grow your business.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Bridging the Gap: Promotional Products + Apparel Decoration
InkSoft Offers Free Social Media Referral Marketing Kit
Shirt Lab Women’s Nexus Registration Now Open
Screen Saver Podcast: Sustainability
Andy MacDougall Talks Biosensors, Electrochemistry
Screen Saver Podcast: Apparel Decoration
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Announcing the 2020 Rising Stars Award Winners
-
Videos4 months ago
Screen Printer Pivots from In-Person Live Printing to Virtual Events
-
Headlines4 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Brain Squad — and Make Your Voice Heard!
-
Case Studies2 months ago
Molly Baz Knows How to Sell a Brand
-
Screen Printing2 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Mentorship Project!
-
Thomas Trimingham2 months ago
How to Choose Between Digital Printing and Screen Printing
-
Best of the Business2 months ago
Cracking New Markets: Promotional Products
-
Podcasts2 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: We Talk Shirty