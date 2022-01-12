Brother DTG GTXpro Press

Engineered with smaller, replaceable Innobella Textile ink pouches.

Brother DTG’s GTXpro direct-to-garment printer is engineered with smaller, replaceable Innobella Textile ink pouches (offered in three sizes) vs. a bulk ink system, designed for small to midsize shops producing fewer than 1500 prints/mo, according to the company. The 16 x 21-in. GTXpro can output up to 40 dark garments/ 55 light garments per hour in high-speed print mode. New features include enhanced maintenance station and redesigned wet caps for minimizing clogged nozzles, internal recirculation in new white ink printhead, dual platen height sensor, print reservation feature, and more.

A large printing area and specialty platens allow users to print over seams and across zippers, and GTX Graphics Lab software supports TrueType fonts and third-party platens for aligning artwork. Other features include Eco Passport- and CPSIA-compliant ink and pretreatment, continuous print mode for less time for prepping files, and AccuLine camera.

