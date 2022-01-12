Garment Printing
Brother DTG GTXpro Press
Engineered with smaller, replaceable Innobella Textile ink pouches.
Brother DTG’s GTXpro direct-to-garment printer is engineered with smaller, replaceable Innobella Textile ink pouches (offered in three sizes) vs. a bulk ink system, designed for small to midsize shops producing fewer than 1500 prints/mo, according to the company. The 16 x 21-in. GTXpro can output up to 40 dark garments/ 55 light garments per hour in high-speed print mode. New features include enhanced maintenance station and redesigned wet caps for minimizing clogged nozzles, internal recirculation in new white ink printhead, dual platen height sensor, print reservation feature, and more.
A large printing area and specialty platens allow users to print over seams and across zippers, and GTX Graphics Lab software supports TrueType fonts and third-party platens for aligning artwork. Other features include Eco Passport- and CPSIA-compliant ink and pretreatment, continuous print mode for less time for prepping files, and AccuLine camera.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Brother DTG
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
Most Popular
-
Buzz Session2 months ago
17 Screen Printers Call BS on Things They Hear Frequently in the Industry
-
Women in Screen Printing4 months ago
Meet the 2021 WISP Award Winners: Brandi Schieber
-
Headlines2 months ago
Thieves Steal $30,000 in Blank T-Shirts from Screen Printing Company
-
News4 months ago
Screen Shop Defrauded of Nearly $11K by Online Scammer
-
Photo Gallery2 months ago
11 Photos from a Screen Printing Legend’s Workshop
-
Tips and How-To1 month ago
This Tricky Job Put 3 Expert Screen Printers to the Test
-
Headlines2 months ago
33-Year-Old Screen Shop Finds a Local Buyer
-
Headlines3 months ago
Screen Shop Turning Customers Away Because of Supply Chain Issues