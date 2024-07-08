Brother GTX R2R High-Volume DTF Printers

Offering the ability to do high resolution and fine details.

Brother Industrial Products Division (IPD) offers the GTX R2R printer for creating direct-to-film (DTF) transfers. It’s a dedicated roll-to-roll, direct-to-film solution designed for high-volume printing that allows it to provide maximum productivity with little operator involvement. Offering the ability to do high resolution and fine details, the two industrial printheads have eight ink channels: CMYK in one and four white inks in the other.

POST CATEGORIES