Press Releases
Brother Opens New Innovation Center in Tennessee
The 7000-square-foot building highlights the capabilities of direct-to-garment printing.
(PRESS RELEASE) New equipment and cutting-edge technology are only as valuable as your ability to use them effectively. With the goal of helping decorators choose the right machine and providing them with the product training to reach their maximum potential, Brother’s Industrial Products Division recently opened an Innovation Center, located in its existing facility in Bartlett, Tenn. (just outside of Memphis).
This new 7,000-square-foot building features a showroom and training center that is designed to demonstrate the full capabilities of digital direct-to-garment printing. It also will include equipment and training for Brother’s Industrial Sewing Machine division.
On the digital side, machines will include Digital Line models as well as the GTX600 mass production printer, the GTXpro B high-volume and the GTXpro mid-size digital printers and the Synergy+Firefly All-In-One Production System.
On the Industrial Sewing Machine side, equipment will include a variety of Brother automated, programmable sewing machines for manufacturing automotive airbag curtains, seatbelts, medical knee braces, military molle vests and more.
“Our new Innovation Center is intended to be a place where our customers can find the best solutions for their business and to get comprehensive training so when they get back to their shop, they can hit the ground running producing top-quality prints and sewing at faster-than-before speeds,” says Don Cummins, President, Brother International Corporation. “It supports our mission to live our “at your side” promise; simplify and enrich the lives of our customers, employees, and communities.”
For more information about the new Brother Innovation Center, you may contact Brother directly via phone at 1-866-750-2543 or email [email protected].Advertisement
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Brother Opens New Innovation Center in Tennessee
Jeremy Picker’s T-Shirt Design Rocks for Third Year
Top Quotes – and More Highlights – from PrintHustlers Conf 2022
Mark Cuban Makes Another Investment in Campus Ink
Screen Shop Destroyed by Fire
30 Screen Printers Name Their Must-Have Tools and Equipment
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Headlines1 week ago
Mark Cuban Makes Another Investment in Campus Ink
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Shop Destroyed by Fire
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
-
Special Reports + Analysis2 weeks ago
30 Screen Printers Name Their Must-Have Tools and Equipment
-
Photo Gallery3 weeks ago
15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022
-
Best of the Business1 week ago
Why Screen Printers Should Invest in UV LED for Ink Curing
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
S&S Activewear Names New CEO
-
Events3 weeks ago
Throng of Industry Pros Gathers for 2022 Women in Screen Printing Awards Ceremony