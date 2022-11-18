Brother Opens New Innovation Center in Tennessee

(PRESS RELEASE) New equipment and cutting-edge technology are only as valuable as your ability to use them effectively. With the goal of helping decorators choose the right machine and providing them with the product training to reach their maximum potential, Brother’s Industrial Products Division recently opened an Innovation Center, located in its existing facility in Bartlett, Tenn. (just outside of Memphis).

This new 7,000-square-foot building features a showroom and training center that is designed to demonstrate the full capabilities of digital direct-to-garment printing. It also will include equipment and training for Brother’s Industrial Sewing Machine division.

On the digital side, machines will include Digital Line models as well as the GTX600 mass production printer, the GTXpro B high-volume and the GTXpro mid-size digital printers and the Synergy+Firefly All-In-One Production System.

On the Industrial Sewing Machine side, equipment will include a variety of Brother automated, programmable sewing machines for manufacturing automotive airbag curtains, seatbelts, medical knee braces, military molle vests and more.

“Our new Innovation Center is intended to be a place where our customers can find the best solutions for their business and to get comprehensive training so when they get back to their shop, they can hit the ground running producing top-quality prints and sewing at faster-than-before speeds,” says Don Cummins, President, Brother International Corporation. “It supports our mission to live our “at your side” promise; simplify and enrich the lives of our customers, employees, and communities.”

For more information about the new Brother Innovation Center, you may contact Brother directly via phone at 1-866-750-2543 or email [email protected].

