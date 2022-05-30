Campus Ink Partners with INFLCR to Bring NIL Jerseys To Student-Athletes

(PRESS RELEASE) BIRMINGHAM, AL — The NIL Store, powered by Campus Ink, has announced a partnership with INFCLR’s Global Exchange to provide the NIL jersey solution to schools and student athletes across the nation. This partnership will allow the NIL Store to utilize INFLCR and access over 64,000 student-athletes in the Global Exchange to educate them on the apparel opportunity they’ve built.

Campus Ink’s private label jersey line provides schools custom jerseys for athletes across every sport, which can be sold online or in-venue. The successful launch with a Big Ten institution caught the attention of Mark Cuban, leading him to invest in Campus Ink & The NIL Store to help them reach more schools. This exclusive partnership opens the door to additional revenue for all INFLCR schools and student-athletes.

“While the best names in college sports will get taken care of by endorsements and high profile contracts, there are thousands of other student athletes that need help. Campus Ink’s solution is going to change that,” said Cuban.

When name, image and likeness (NIL) was legalized for collegiate athletes, Campus Ink created The NIL Store to provide every student-athlete with a platform to sell university-licensed jerseys with their name and number along with other unique merchandise. INFLCR’s NIL technology was founded on the same premise, that all student-athletes should have access to monetization opportunities.

The NIL Store currently has offerings for student-athletes across 12 schools. Artists from The NIL Store will work directly with every student-athlete to build the best merchandise. Campus Ink and The NIL Store makes it easy for student-athletes to sell apparel, and are only asked to share their custom collections on social media.

“The NIL Store embodies the best of what new opportunities are available for schools and student-athletes,” said Steven Farag, co-founder of Campus Ink. “It is a way for student-athletes in any sport to monetize their NIL while simultaneously elevating the university brand through co-licensed jerseys and apparel. This is exciting for everyone involved, including fans as it boosts the entire collegiate athletics experience.”

Advertisement

INFLCR, a Teamworks product, is the leading brand building and NIL business management app, and home to the Global Exchange. The NIL Store will use the Global Exchange to message with student-athletes, offer NIL deals, submit payments, and report transactions back to a student-athletes institution.

“This exclusive new partnership is exciting because it brings revenue potential to all student-athletes and our client institutions through the sale of school-licensed jerseys and apparel,” said Jim Cavale, INFLCR Founder & President. “Campus Ink has created a successful model and we look forward to helping them partner with more student-athletes using the Global Exchange.”