Carolina Made Ponytail Mesh Back Outdoor Cap

Available in 14 colors.

Carolina Made announces the Ponytail Mesh Back Outdoor Cap featuring a washed cotton twill front and soft mesh back, a structured six-panel, mid-low profile, and a micro hook/loop closure. Available in 14 colors. The company reports the hat is equipped with antimicrobial and zeolite scent control for Mossy Oak And Realtree patterns, along with a pre-curved visor and a cooling sweatband feature on all colors.

