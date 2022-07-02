Product Wrap-Up
Check Out Our Newest Screen Printing Products
American Ultraviolet Mini Curing Conveyer
Designed for curing inks, coatings, and adhesives, including heat-sensitive films, and more.
American Ultraviolet has added the Mini UV LED Conveyor System with touchscreen designed for curing inks, coatings, and adhesives, including heat-sensitive films, as well as small substrate production and color matching and testing in labs. The lightweight conveyer with a 3- or 6-in. Phoseon LED curing head can use 365-, 375-, 395-, and/or 405-nm wavelengths, adding no heat to substrates.
MANUFACTURER: American Ultraviolet
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
Allmade Youth Tees
Three new shades added: Bright white, deep black, and night sky navy.
Allmade has added new shades of the Youth Tri-Blend Tee: Bright white, deep black, and night sky navy. They join the original colors of rebel blue, azure blue, enviro green, rise up red, space black, aluminum grey, and vino red. Composed of a 4.2-oz, 30-singles blend of organic cotton, Tencel Modal, and Repreve polyester from
recycled plastic bottles.
Additional features include 1×1 rib knit neck, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, side seams, and tearaway label. Offered in sizes youth XS-5, youth S-6, youth M-8, youth L-10, and youth XL-12.
MANUFACTURER: Allmade
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
Fastpens Sparta Ballpoint Pens
Engineered to write in any direction without clogging or drying up, according to the company.
Fastpens has revealed Sparta Ballpoint Pens, a plastic pen with black ink engineered to write in any direction without clogging or drying up, according to the company. Featuring a white barrel and clip with twist top, the pen offers a 40 x 7-mm area designed for full-color digital printing names, graphics, or logos.
Available in six trim colors: black, blue, light blue, red, orange, and green.
MANUFACTURER: Fastpens
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry
STS Inks Mutoh DTF Printer
Featuring a staggered, dual-head design for fast print speeds, smooth gradations, and high-quality output even with reduced resolution, according to the company.
STS Inks has expanded its Direct-to-Film modular system with the addition of the 64-in. STS and Mutoh XPJ 1682D DTF printer. The press features a staggered, dual-head design for fast print speeds, smooth gradations, and high-quality output even with reduced resolution, according to the company. Additional features include SAi Flexi DTF Pro Edition RIP and Flexi DTF Pro Editor software, automated bi-directional alignments, touch panel, enhanced LED lighting, STS nontoxic DTF inks designed for wide color gamut and durability, and upgraded media feed flange. Users can choose matte or glossy finish on substrates such as white or dark untreated cotton, silk, polyester, denim, nylon, leather, 50/50 blends, and more.
Additional modular options include 44-in. Oven Shaker Unit, 15 x 24- and 13 x9-in. curing ovens for TPU powders on printed transfer sheets or roll sections, 13-in. mini automated shaker unit, 24-in. commercial automated shaker unit, portable filtration devices, and dual press for high-capacity operations.
MANUFACTURER: STS Inks
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
BAW Athletic Wear Woven Pant
Available in black and platinum in sizes S-3X.
BAW Athletic Wear’s WP51 Ladies Woven Pant is a medium-rise, relaxed-fit blank constructed with a polyester-spandex blend shell and 100% polyester lining for a silky, woven feel with stretch. Features include side seam pockets, back pockets with reverse zipper, tapered leg, faux fly front, elastic waistband with self-fabric and span jersey, and moisture management technology. Available in black and platinum in sizes S-3X.
MANUFACTURER: BAW Athletic Wear
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing / Media + Substrates
Independent Trading Tie Dye Fleece Pant
Offering in black, navy, aqua blue, pink, cotton candy, and sunset swirl.
Independent Trading Co. has expanded color options for the PRM50PTTD Men’s Tie Dye Fleece Pant, now offered in black, navy, aqua blue, pink, cotton candy, and sunset swirl. The tie dye pant with back pocket and two jersey-lined hand pockets is composed of 9-oz 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton 30-singles face yarn for smoother decoration. Offered in XS-2XL; matching pullover hooded sweatshirts are also available.
MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing / Media + Substrates
