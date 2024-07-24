Webinars/Videos
Check Out the Great Info in the July/August Issue
Transfer myths debunked, UV printing for custom prototyping, Avoiding DTG dilemmas, and more.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Ricoh Ri 4000 DTG Printer
Gibson Named President of Sales at US Standard Apparel
Fakirs, Takers, & Makers – Jeral Tidwell and AI-Generated Art
UV Printing Enables Custom Prototyping and Short-Run Production
Stahls’ Fulfill Engine Software
