Product Wrap-Up
Check Out the Latest Screen Printing Products for January-February
Brother DTG GTXpro Press
Engineered with smaller, replaceable Innobella Textile ink pouches.
Brother DTG’s GTXpro direct-to-garment printer is engineered with smaller, replaceable Innobella Textile ink pouches (offered in three sizes) vs. a bulk ink system, designed for small to midsize shops producing fewer than 1500 prints/mo, according to the company. The 16 x 21-in. GTXpro can output up to 40 dark garments/ 55 light garments per hour in high-speed print mode. New features include enhanced maintenance station and redesigned wet caps for minimizing clogged nozzles, internal recirculation in new white ink printhead, dual platen height sensor, print reservation feature, and more.
A large printing area and specialty platens allow users to print over seams and across zippers, and GTX Graphics Lab software supports TrueType fonts and third-party platens for aligning artwork. Other features include Eco Passport- and CPSIA-compliant ink and pretreatment, continuous print mode for less time for prepping files, and AccuLine camera.
MANUFACTURER: Brother DTG
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
CorelDraw Apparel Design E-Book
Design offers tips and tools for CorelDraw Graphics Suite users design more efficiently.
CorelDraw has released an e-book, “The Ultimate Guide to Textile and Apparel Design.” The design guide offers tips and tools to help CorelDraw Graphics Suite users design more efficiently, the company reports. The quick reference guide features how to work on color systems, including spot color palettes, overprints and underlays, and color separations; how to use tools such as seamless patterns, vector pattern fill, and bitmap pattern fill; tips for soft proofing, cut lines, and rounded corners for embroidery; and more.
MANUFACTURER: Corel
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry
Independent Trading Houndstooth Hooded Pullover
Offered in sizes XS-3XL.
Independent Trading Co. has added a black and white houndstooth pattern to its IND4000 unisex heavyweight hooded pullover offerings. The cotton/polyester blend heavyweight fleece blank offers 100% cotton 32 singles face yarn for a more printable surface. Additional features include fleece-lined hood, twill neck tape, heavy-gauge round draw cord with nickel eyelets, 1×1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband, and more. Offered in sizes XS-3XL; available in other patterns including camo, safety colors, and color-block options.
MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
Vastex Conveyor Air Bar
Both the CAB-30-240 model and CAB-54-240 model are offered for 240V systems.
Vastex’s conveyor air bar speeds the cooling of screen-printed and inkjet-printed garments, hats, drink accessories, umbrellas, and hard goods as they exit a dryer’s heating chamber. The Air Bar houses compact mini fans that evenly disperse airflow across the printed item. The bar is angled outward to avoid blowing cool air into the heating chamber. Model CAB-30 houses five fans and adjusts to fit any Vastex dryer having a 30-inch-wide belt or other brand dryer having an exterior conveyor width of 33 to 39 inches. Model CAB-54 includes nine fans and adjusts to fit any Vastex dryer having a 54-inch-wide belt or other brand dryer having an exterior conveyor width of 57 to 63 inches. Both the CAB-30-240 model and CAB-54-240 model are offered for 240V systems.
MANUFACTURER: Vastex
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
Lawson Swing-Away Heat Transfer Press
Offered in clamshell or swing-away styles, or a floor stand with wheels.
Lawson Screen & Digital Products has introduced a line of affordable heat presses for beginner screen printers with home-based businesses and hobbyists. Offered in clamshell or swing-away styles, or a floor stand with wheels. Each press also comes equipped with a digital time and temperature LCD screen, digital controls, and adjustable manual pressure settings.
MANUFACTURER: Lawson
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making
GraphicsFlow Art Portal
Allows end users to browse more than 25,000 production-ready vector designs and fonts.
GraphicsFlow has revealed Art Portal, an embeddable art catalog designed to allow end users to browse more than 25,000 production-ready vector designs and fonts to speed up the art approval process. PSPs can integrate the customizable portal to their existing site and use Art Portal to manage the creation process.
MANUFACTURER: GraphicsFlow
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry
