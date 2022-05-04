Check Out the Latest Screen Printing Products for May-June

Allmade Tri-Blend Blanks

The collection is composed of a 4.2-oz, 30-singles blend of organic cotton, Tencel Modal, and Repreve polyester from recycled plastic bottles.

Allmade’s Tri-Blend collection is composed of a 4.2-oz, 30-singles blend of organic cotton, Tencel Modal, and Repreve polyester from recycled plastic bottles (Aluminum Grey and Vino Red colors feature recycled polyester and black polyester). The printable blanks, cut and sewn ethically to save water and reduce CO2 emissions, offer a soft hand, 1×1 rib knit neck, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, side seams, and tearaway label with QR code leading to a bio of the ethical factory the specific tee was made in, according to the company. Styles include:

Unisex Tri-Blend Tee: Offered in sizes S-3XL and 15 colors.

Unisex Tri-Blend V-Neck Tee: Stocked in sizes XS-4XL and 9 colors.

Unisex Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Tee: Offered in sizes XS-3XL and 9 colors.

Women’s Tri-Blend V-Neck Tee: Available in sizes XS-2XL and 15 colors.

Women’s Tri-Blend Tee: Featuring sizes XS-2XL and 9 colors.

Women’s Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Tee: Stocked in sizes XS-XXL and 9 colors.

Youth Tri-Blend Tee: Offered in 7 colors and sizes including youth XS-5, youth S-6, youth M-8, youth L-10, and youth XL-12.

Supacolor Supafam Heat Transfers

The hybrid screen and digitally printed transfers utilize a 6-color process to offer CMYK and Pantone color reproduction.

Supacolor has expanded its line of Superfam heat transfer sheets with the addition of an 11.7 x 16.5-in. (A3 sheet) Supagang option, enabling garment decorators to submit multiple designs (duplicate or different graphics) on a single sheet to maximize use of the full area of the transfer. The hybrid screen and digitally printed transfers utilize a 6-color process to offer CMYK and Pantone color reproduction, with no limit on number of colors, the company reports.

Supagang is available for Wearable garment transfers for cotton, polycotton, and nonsublimated polyester fabrics; Blocker transfers designed for sublimated or patterned polyester fabrics; and Softshell Blocker transfers engineered for softshell fabrics with dye migration issues that require blocker.

Lawson Express EX Automatic Screen-Printing Press

The company reports the press has the latest technology.

The upgraded Express EX automatic screen-printing press is now available from Lawson Screen & Digital Products. The company reports the press has the latest technology, including an HMI touchscreen interface, production monitoring and system diagnostics, and production-ready AC Motor-Drive printheads. According to the company, the Express EX minimizes the physical stress of manual printing and provides superior print consistency with a simple setup process.

Inkcups ArtPrep Software

Compatible with Inkcups cylinder and flatbed printers.

Inkcups has launched ArtPrep automated artwork preparation software for digital printing, compatible with Inkcups cylinder and flatbed printers. Featuring a flexible user interface that can be adapted to any workflow, the software integrates printers and workflows, accepts PNG files, and reduces image prep time by adding desired layers and customizable trapping, manipulating image placement and size, and performing image adjustments (handling variable data, name drops, challenging gradients, and highlights, according to the company).

Available in two versions, ArtPrep offers canvas output options, output color profiles, adjustable white, adjustable varnish and primer, and optional setup assistance packages; ArtPrep Pro includes additional features such as integration with Piecewise Order Management System, automated processing through input folder, API connection support, and advanced setup.

Markzware QXPMarkz Mac Software

The software also offers the ability to export content as PDF, PNG, JPEG, TIFF, and GIF, plus text from layout as plain text, RTF, or HTML.

Markzware has released QXPMarkz 2022 Mac preview, conversion, and publishing software for macOS. The standalone desktop application enables Mac users to open QuarkXPress 2022 documents in Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Affinity Publisher, and previous QuarkXPress versions (QXP 2017 and later) without the need for the QuarkXPress application, the company reports. The software also offers the ability to export content as PDF, PNG, JPEG, TIFF, and GIF, plus text from layout as plain text, RTF, or HTML.

World Emblem Woven Tags

The custom-made patches offering detailed artwork and small lettering with 66 thread colors (including four metallics) available.

World Emblem’s Woven Tags are custom-made patches offering detailed artwork and small lettering with 66 thread colors (including four metallics) available. With sizes ranging from .5 x .5 in. to 7.48 x 7.48 in., the borderless woven labels are fade resistant and feature a low-melt adhesive for application with any commercial heat press, the company reports.

