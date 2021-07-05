Check Out The Newest Products in June-July

APC Shima Seiki DTG Flatbed Printer

Available configured for textile pigment, acid, and reactive ink for direct printing.

American Print Consultants has added the Shima Seiki SIP-160F3 DTG flatbed printer, offered in two configurations: S, with a max. print area of 5.2 x 3.2 ft, and L, featuring a 5.2 x 7.8-ft print area. The flatbed is available configured for textile pigment, acid, and reactive ink for direct printing on a variety of finished and unfinished garments. A height-adjustable carriage unit can be raised or lowered up to 2 in. to accommodate fabrics with 3D textures and knitwear with an average print time of 30 sec/piece.

MANUFACTURER: APC Ink

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

World Emblem Bendshape Mask Clear Face Mask

The transparent masks offer high bacteria and particle filtration.

World Emblem has partnered with Bendshape Mask to offer the Quartz ASTM3 Disposable Surgical Mask engineered for clearer communication. The transparent, sealed surgical mask meets ASTM level 3 standards and offers high bacteria and particle filtration with efficacy up to 98%, as well as surgical fluid resistance, the company reports. Additional features include unique, clear design with tight seal, breathability with reduced muffling, multiple sizes available, adjustable ear loop and head strap options, and more. The mask can be decorated with a company logo or artwork.

MANUFACTURER: World Emblem

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

GraphicsFlow Web-Based Productivity Tool

Intended for print, promo, and decorated apparel shops.

GraphicsFlow is cloud-based graphics productivity and workflow tool for print, promo, and decorated apparel shops engineered with four workspaces for managing artwork and art approvals. The Drive workspace is designed for uploading, storing, and managing graphics, logos, and art files, while the Art Approval workspaces enables users to manage art approvals at a glance, create digital proofs, and put together graphics options presentations for customers. The Library tool features a searchable, categorized library of 25,000+ vector-based designs, clip art, and fonts, and GraphicsFlow Art+ regularly offers new production-ready artwork.

MANUFACTURER: Graphics Flow

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making

Digital Art Solutions Graphics Builder New Collections

Designed for creating decorated apparel designs for resorts, outdoor businesses, etc.

Digital Art Solutions has released Graphics Builder 11, a collection of modern stock art designs featuring wildlife, tropical flora, tents, sharks, Southwest icons, palm trees, waves, plaid patterns, and more. Designed for creating decorated apparel designs for resorts, outdoor businesses, Greek organizations, spiritwear, and more, the toolkit includes:

72 editable, retail-inspired interactive design templates

72 retail-inspired illustrations

Shapes, banners, crests, shields, borders and icons such as a paw print, anchor, and dog bone

A variety of background options

Digital Art Solutions, which is changing its name to GraphicsFlow, has also released a graduation graphics collection. The full-color design catalog includes vector-based clip art of mascots and graduation caps; graphic elements including banners, borders, flags, crests, and decorative geometric shapes; and interactive design templates, apparel design concepts, and a collection of fonts.

MANUFACTURER: Digital Art Solutions

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making

GIS Atlas Image Quality Toolset

Compatible with GIS and third-party RIP solutions.

Global Inkjet Systems has revealed the Atlas Image Quality (IQ) toolset designed to enhance print quality for industrial printing applications. Available within the GIS Atlas Software suite, the toolset can be used for a number of applications, including inline RIP-on-the-fly and offline RIP-to-file. Image-quality tools include:

Binary and grayscale screeners

Nozzle density and missing nozzle compensation

Color management, channel linearization, and ink limiting

Dynamic registration for alignment, rotation, and skew

Print output simulation

Atlas IQ is available as bundled software, standalone, or SDKs (software development kits) and is compatible with GIS and third-party RIP solutions, user interfaces, and datapath drive electronics.

MANUFACTURER: GIS

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making

Independent Trading Duffel Bag

Available in 10 colors and patterns.

ndependent Trading Co. has added the INDDUFBAG Day Tripper Duffel Bag, a 100% polyester blank with nylon handles and a removable shoulder strap. The 20.5 x 10.5-in. bag offers a waterproof interior with PVC coating and 29-L capacity for trips to the gym, overnight trips, beach days, and more. The Day Tripper Duffel Bag features a 7.5-in. printable area between the straps for heat transfer imaging or screen printing with air-dry inks. Available in 10 colors/patterns: black, black/checker strap, polka dot, cheetah, black cheetah, Southwest, tiger camo, forest camo, black camo, and white camo.

MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

POWERCAP 20/00 LED Lighted Hat

Visibility of up to 72 feet with a battery life lasting up to 68 hours.

Panther Vision has added the POWERCAP 20/00 LED lighted hats. Made of 60% cotton/40% polyester with a two-piece self-closure strap, they include two LEDs with a light output of 21 lumens. They provide the power to see in the dark with an ultra-bright, dual-action LED task light system. The company reports the hats provide visibility of up to 72 feet with a battery life lasting up to 68 hours is standard.

MANUFACTURER: Panther Vision

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Kornit Digital Atlas Max DTG Industrial Press

Can image textiles including cotton, polyester, cotton-poly blends, Lycra, viscose, silk, leather, denim, linen, wool, and more.

Kornit Digital’s Atlas Max DTG carbon-neutral, industrial-scale production printer is engineered for on-demand garment decoration. The press is the first to feature Kornit’s Max technology for sustainably imaging multiple fabric types and integrating XDi 3D capabilities for high-density graphic decoration designed to replicate embroidery, vinyl, and heat transfer in a waste-free digital process, the company reports.

The Atlas Max offers a max. printing area of 23.5 x 35 in.; six-channel NeoPigment Eco-Rapid ink set; Eco-Rapid QFix for enhanced white and color laydown at any speed and Eco-Rapid Intensifier for durable impressions; automated wrinkle detection system; embedded humidity and ink recirculation systems; 1200-dpi max. resolution; and more. The press can image textiles including cotton, polyester, cotton-poly blends, Lycra, viscose, silk, leather, denim, linen, wool, and more.

MANUFACTURER: Kornit Digital

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Industrial Printing

Roland DGA UV Ink for Direct-to-Object Printing

Compliant with CPSIA and California Prop 65 for direct-printing toys, school supplies, stationary, jewelry, fashion items, and more.

Roland DGA has launched V-Bond ink for VersaUV LEF2 series flatbed UV printers. Designed for durability and high ink adhesion, the ink is low-VOC, nickel free, scratch resistant, and compliant with CPSIA and California Prop 65 for direct-printing toys, school supplies, stationary, jewelry, fashion items, hygiene products, earbuds and electronic accessories, culinary products, pet products, braille signage, and other substrates including plastics, acrylics, acetate, brushed metal, paper, and ceramics.

Available in CMYK, V-Bond also includes high-opacity, phthalate-free white and gloss for imaging textural and dimensional print effects; the ink can be combined with Roland DG True Rich Color 2 profiles for a wider color gamut including grayscale and natural skin tones, the company reports.

MANUFACTURER: Roland DGA

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings

Alstyle Youth Tee

Preshrunk to minimize shrinkage and It is available in sizes XS-XL and 15 colors.

Gilden Brands presents the youth tee (style 3381) from Alstyle Apparel & Activewear. The shirt is made of 6-ounce, 100% cotton, featuring a set-in rib collar; shoulder-to-shoulder taping; and double-needle stitched sleeve and bottom hem. The fabric is preshrunk to minimize shrinkage and It is available in sizes XS-XL and 15 colors.

