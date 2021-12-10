Product Wrap-Up
Check Out the Newest Screen Printing Products for December
Mosaica Group No Powder Direct-to-Film Press
Offered in 24- and 50-in.
The Mosaica Group has added No Powder DTF (Direct-to-Film) Cobra Flex Printers, offered in 24- and 50-in. configurations. The series allows users to print direct to film with a proprietary liquid adhesive for transferring to a variety of fabrics including cotton, polyester, rayon, nylon, and silk, plus substrates such as wood, hemp, leather, and canvas; no pretreatment or coatings required, according to the company. Epson i3200 printheads and CMYK + white water-based inks enable users to print up to 255 sq. ft./hr. with dot-for-dot adhesion for crisp, vibrant graphics including white ink on dark and colored fabrics, the company reports.
The Mosaica Group
InkSoft E-Com Platform Adds Signage
Features include bleed and cut lines, an image uploader, mobile-friendly design, and more.
InkSoft e-commerce platform has added signage and banners to its Unlimited package. Through a partnership with SinaLite, a wholesale trade-only signage print provider, InkSoft users can now offer more than 1000 new products including signs, banners, stickers, decals, floor graphics, vehicle magnets, window graphics, and more – without purchasing new equipment or overhead.
The update also includes an online signage designer that allows PSP costumers to create custom signs, banners, stickers, and decals. Features include bleed and cut lines, an image uploader, mobile-friendly design, and more.
InkSoft
Markzware OmniMarkz Software
Features include full file inventory preview and more.
Markzware has unveiled OmniMarkz, a three-in-one software combining the company’s standalone Desktop Publishing (DTP) conversion solutions: IDMarkz, QXPMarkz, and PDFMarkz. OmniMarkz DTP conversion software allows users to preview, examine, and convert documents in Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, QuarkXPress, and PDF for usage in graphic design, publishing, and printing workflows. Features include full file inventory preview; report outputs in HTML, JSON, RTF, TXT, and XML; ability to share or reuse PDFs to make edits or design changes; convert PDF Annotations to IDML and view them in InDesign, allowing for text to be extracted and saved as RTF, TXT, or HTML; and more.
Markzware
Roland DGA CMYK Printer/Cutter
Simplified version of its flagship VersaStudio BN-20.
Roland DGA has launched the VersaStudio BN-20A desktop printer/cutter, a simplified version of its flagship VersaStudio BN-20. The 20.3-in. CMYK printer/cutter offers integrated contour cutting and ability to automatically cut around various shapes, quick-dry Greenguard Gold-certified Eco-Sol Max 2 inks with scratch resistance, True Rich Color preset, variable dot control, Roland Intelligent Pass Control for accurate dot placement, VersaWorks 6 software, and more. Applications include signs, posters, decals, labels, customized apparel, wall graphics, and more.
Roland DGA
Empire Screen Printing RTR Press
Engineered for industrial decal and OEM markets.
Empire Screen Printing has announced the Roll-to-Roll Screen Press engineered for industrial decal and OEM markets. The 36 x 18-in. press features a patent-pending registration platform and camera registration system with automated re-registration, automated chase, vacuum function, standardized setup process, UV LED ink curing technology, waste reduction measures, and more. The screen-printing press is compatible with substrates including polycarbonate, polyester, vinyl, BOPP, and paper up to 0.03 in. thick for imaging outdoor-durable prints.
Empire Screen Printing
Independent Trading Youth Hooded Pullover
Available in sizes XS-XL and 9 colors.
Independent Trading Co. has revealed the youth Style PRM1500Y Mid-Weight Pigment-Dyed Hooded Pullover. Offered in sizes XS-XL, the cotton/poly garment offers a popular worn look with soft hand, 100% cotton 30-singles face yarn for printing, split-stitch double-needle sewing on all seams, twill neck tape, jersey-lined hood, 1 x 1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband, a standard fit, and more. Available in nine colors: Pigment Black, Pigment Maroon, Pigment Slate Blue, Pigment Alpine Green, Pigment Sandstone, Pigment Light Blue, Pigment Mint, Pigment Pink, and Pigment Yellow.
Independent Trading Co.
