Product Wrap-Up
Check Out the Newest Screen Printing Products for November/December
Inkcups Helix Printer Lustre Effect
Metallic-looking embellishments for cylindrical digital printers.
Inkcups has launched Lustre Effect for Helix cylindrical digital printers, enabling users to print a metallic appearance on aluminum, stainless, and other metal cylindrical substrates. Available as a software update, Lustre Effect offers hundreds of metallic shades plus embellishments features including gradations, dimensions, hidden and subtle watermarks, and patterns with the metallic colors in a simplified design and print production process, according to the company.
Inkcups
Media + Substrates
Franmar UN-Lok
Removes all types of stubborn locked emulsions.
Franmar has introduced UN-Lok, a newly developed formula that removes all types of stubborn locked emulsions, including capillary film, from screens. The formula is also non-caustic, low-odor, and stays wet for up to 24 hours, giving you the flexibility to clean at your convenience, according to the company. The eco-friendly gel formula is intended to be easy to use and safe for all types of mesh.
Franmar
Industrial Printing
Carolina Made Ponytail Mesh Back Outdoor Cap
Available in 14 colors.
Carolina Made announces the Ponytail Mesh Back Outdoor Cap featuring a washed cotton twill front and soft mesh back, a structured six-panel, mid-low profile, and a micro hook/loop closure. Available in 14 colors. The company reports the hat is equipped with antimicrobial and zeolite scent control for Mossy Oak And Realtree patterns, along with a pre-curved visor and a cooling sweatband feature on all colors.
Carolina Made
Media + Substrates
International Coatings All-Pro 900 Series Inks
Designed for hard-to-print substrates.
International Coatings announces the All-Pro 900 Series inks, designed for hard-to-print substrates such as workwear, fleece, outerwear, athletic and sports bags, nylon and hard-to-print, and non-woven substrates. The All-Pro 900 Series cures between 275°F and 325°F and also resists scratching, scuffing, and peeling.
International Coatings Company
Inks + Coatings
Independent Trading Toddler Sweatshorts
Offered in sizes 2T, 3T, and 5/6 in three colors.
Independent Trading’s PRM11SRT Lightweight Toddler Sweatshort features a soft, special-blend fleece comprised of 6.5-oz ringspun cotton/polyester with a 32 singles cotton/polyester blend face yarn for printing. The relaxed-fit short offers an elastic waistband with flat drawcord, sewn eyelets, sewn fly detail, back pocket and jersey-lined hand pockets, and a tapered knee opening. Offered in sizes 2T, 3T, and 5/6 in three colors: black, nickel (gunmetal heather), and forest camo heather.
Independent Trading Co.
Media + Substrates
PrintGrip Polymer Gel Pad
Offered in three tacks.
PrintGrip 1-mm polymer gel pad is positioned as an alternative to traditional screen printing pallet adhesives such as glue. The tacky material leaves no residue on garments, dries quickly, and lint can be removed with water, the company reports. PrintGrip is designed for three to six months of use and offered in three tacks: Medium Tack White for cottons and 50/50, High Tack Yellow for cotton blends and light to medium fleece, and Super High Tack Black for heavy fleece and tri-blends. Offered in 15.5 x 21-, 10.5 x 15.5- and 4 x 21-in. sheets.
PrintGrip
Media + Substrates
STS Inks Direct-to-Film Printer STS/Mutoh XPJ-1682D
Compatible textiles include untreated cotton, silk, polyester, denim, and more in white or dark up to 2.8 mm thick.
STS Inks has introduced the STS/Mutoh XPJ-1682D 64-in. Direct-to-Film (DTF) press with a staggered dual-head design for fast print speeds and smooth gradations, built-in color sensor for automated bidirectional alignments, user-friendly touch panel, added LED lighting, and upgraded media feed flange for simple media loading and exchanging multiple rolls. Compatible textiles include untreated cotton, silk, polyester, denim, and more in white or dark up to 2.8 mm thick.
Additional features include:
- SAi Flexi DTF Edition RIP software bundled with Flexi DTF Editor
- White ink circulation
- Nozzle area selection
- 1400 x 1400 dpi max print res
- Drop Master 2 technology
- Mutoh Status Monitor print history and real-time print status
- STS DTF water-based inks in CMYKmc + white + white
STS Inks
Digital Printing
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
