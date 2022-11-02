Check Out the Newest Screen Printing Products for November/December

Inkcups Helix Printer Lustre Effect

Metallic-looking embellishments for cylindrical digital printers.

Inkcups has launched Lustre Effect for Helix cylindrical digital printers, enabling users to print a metallic appearance on aluminum, stainless, and other metal cylindrical substrates. Available as a software update, Lustre Effect offers hundreds of metallic shades plus embellishments features including gradations, dimensions, hidden and subtle watermarks, and patterns with the metallic colors in a simplified design and print production process, according to the company.

MANUFACTURER: Inkcups

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Franmar UN-Lok

Removes all types of stubborn locked emulsions.

Franmar has introduced UN-Lok, a newly developed formula that removes all types of stubborn locked emulsions, including capillary film, from screens. The formula is also non-caustic, low-odor, and stays wet for up to 24 hours, giving you the flexibility to clean at your convenience, according to the company. The eco-friendly gel formula is intended to be easy to use and safe for all types of mesh.

MANUFACTURER: Franmar

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Industrial Printing

Carolina Made Ponytail Mesh Back Outdoor Cap

Available in 14 colors.

Carolina Made announces the Ponytail Mesh Back Outdoor Cap featuring a washed cotton twill front and soft mesh back, a structured six-panel, mid-low profile, and a micro hook/loop closure. Available in 14 colors. The company reports the hat is equipped with antimicrobial and zeolite scent control for Mossy Oak And Realtree patterns, along with a pre-curved visor and a cooling sweatband feature on all colors.

MANUFACTURER: Carolina Made

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

International Coatings All-Pro 900 Series Inks

Designed for hard-to-print substrates.

International Coatings announces the All-Pro 900 Series inks, designed for hard-to-print substrates such as workwear, fleece, outerwear, athletic and sports bags, nylon and hard-to-print, and non-woven substrates. The All-Pro 900 Series cures between 275°F and 325°F and also resists scratching, scuffing, and peeling.

MANUFACTURER: International Coatings Company

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings

Independent Trading Toddler Sweatshorts

Offered in sizes 2T, 3T, and 5/6 in three colors.

Independent Trading’s PRM11SRT Lightweight Toddler Sweatshort features a soft, special-blend fleece comprised of 6.5-oz ringspun cotton/polyester with a 32 singles cotton/polyester blend face yarn for printing. The relaxed-fit short offers an elastic waistband with flat drawcord, sewn eyelets, sewn fly detail, back pocket and jersey-lined hand pockets, and a tapered knee opening. Offered in sizes 2T, 3T, and 5/6 in three colors: black, nickel (gunmetal heather), and forest camo heather.

MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

PrintGrip Polymer Gel Pad

Offered in three tacks.

PrintGrip 1-mm polymer gel pad is positioned as an alternative to traditional screen printing pallet adhesives such as glue. The tacky material leaves no residue on garments, dries quickly, and lint can be removed with water, the company reports. PrintGrip is designed for three to six months of use and offered in three tacks: Medium Tack White for cottons and 50/50, High Tack Yellow for cotton blends and light to medium fleece, and Super High Tack Black for heavy fleece and tri-blends. Offered in 15.5 x 21-, 10.5 x 15.5- and 4 x 21-in. sheets.

MANUFACTURER: PrintGrip

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

STS Inks Direct-to-Film Printer STS/Mutoh XPJ-1682D

Compatible textiles include untreated cotton, silk, polyester, denim, and more in white or dark up to 2.8 mm thick.

STS Inks has introduced the STS/Mutoh XPJ-1682D 64-in. Direct-to-Film (DTF) press with a staggered dual-head design for fast print speeds and smooth gradations, built-in color sensor for automated bidirectional alignments, user-friendly touch panel, added LED lighting, and upgraded media feed flange for simple media loading and exchanging multiple rolls. Compatible textiles include untreated cotton, silk, polyester, denim, and more in white or dark up to 2.8 mm thick.

Additional features include:

SAi Flexi DTF Edition RIP software bundled with Flexi DTF Editor

White ink circulation

Nozzle area selection

1400 x 1400 dpi max print res

Drop Master 2 technology

Mutoh Status Monitor print history and real-time print status

STS DTF water-based inks in CMYKmc + white + white

MANUFACTURER: STS Inks

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing

