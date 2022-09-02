Check Out the Newest Screen Printing Products for September-October

Adelco Cyclone Press

Automatic high-speed screen-printing press.

Adelco has launched the Cyclone automatic textile screen-printing press engineered for high-speed imaging. Available in small (18 x 20-in. print area), medium (20 x 28-in. print area), and large (23.5 x 31.5-in. print area) configurations, the press offers pinpoint registration of 0.2 mm, rapid lock high-lift screen system for simple cleaning access, and AC servo-motors designed to drive the printhead for smooth print strokes at any speed, according to the company.

Additional features include three-way micro screen adjustment for simple set up, HD touchscreen interface, optional built-in LED lights in the printheads, lightweight CNC aluminum pallets with tool-free quick release system and CNC print arms, dual chopper squeegee pressure cylinders, and automated start, stop, sample, and rotovate flash settings. Available with 6 to 14 colors and eight to 16 stations.

NameBadges Borderless Plastic Name Badges

Available with pin or magnetic backing in three sizes.

Name Badges International has added Borderless Plastic Name Badges to the company’s family of identification products. The polyurethane-coated, scratch- and fade-resistant badges offer black or white outside edges, a wide range of background colors and font options, and optional full-color printing of logos and text. Available with pin or magnetic backing in three sizes: 2.9 x 1 in., 2.9 x 1.4 in., and 2.9 x 1.2 in.

Allmade Recycled Tee

Composed of recycled polyester and recycled cotton scraps.

Allmade has launched the Recycled Tee, constructed with 50% recycled polyester and 50% recycled cotton T-shirt scraps, according to the company. To combat waste from the cutting and sewing process, scraps are sorted by color, reduced to fiber, mixed with post-consumer recycled polyester, spun into 4.5-oz yarn, and then knit, cut, and sewn into new blanks without redyeing, the company reports. Features include 1×1 rib knit neck, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, side seems, and recycled tearaway label. Offered in XS-4XL in four colors: reclaimed red heather, reloaded charcoal heather, reused royal heather, and salvaged navy heather.

Aeoon Hybrid DTG Printer

Engineered to image complex fabrics with or without pretreatment.

Aeoon’s Kyo hybrid DTG/screen printing press is designed for high-volume production environments, according to the company. The printer can image fabrics such as cotton, synthetics, mixed fibers, canvas, wood, leather and more with or without pretreatment. Users can choose between models with:

Eight or 12 printheads

Two or three print stations

Max. printing size of 16 x 20 (with frame) or 20 x 28 in. (frameless)

Double CMYK ink configuration or CMYK+4W+HL

The press is engineered for standalone screen printing or digital printing, or a combination of screen and DTG printing simultaneously. Features include KyoToScreen workflow for simple, precise screen positioning and prep for hybrid printing; app for screen setting; screen adjustment up to 0.001 mm; industrial printheads with 600 to 2400 dpi res; low white ink consumption; integrated OPC-UA interface; and more.

Independent Duck Camo Pullover

New pattern for heavyweight fleece blank.

Independent Trading Co. has added a new pattern to its IND4000 Heavyweight Hooded Pullover offerings; duck camo is now available in addition to forest, black, tiger, army, and snow camo styles plus houndstooth, safety yellow, charcoal heather/black, charcoal heather/currant, grey heather/black, grey heather/currant, and grey heather/slate blue.

The heavyweight hooded fleece pullover in duck camo is composed of 10-oz ringspun three-end 75% cotton/25% polyester with 100% cotton 32 singles face yarn for printability and soft feel. Additional features include generous fit, fleece-lined hood, twill neck tape, heavy-gauge round draw cord with nickel eyelets, and 1×1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband. Offered in sizes XS-3XL.

ROQ Eco Automated Press

Up to 18 colors and 20 pallets.

The Roqprint Eco automatic screen-printing press from Roq is offered in 15 configurations ranging from 8 colors and 10 platens up to 18 colors and 20 platens. Reaching sprint speeds up to 1300 garments/hr, the Eco series offers aluminum honeycomb pallets, polychromatic touchscreen central control panel, additional command panels in each printhead, pneumatic screen holder “U” clamp and pin systems, integrated special effects features such as automatic flock and automatic foil, and more.

