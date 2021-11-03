Check Out the October/November 2021 Latest Products

Roland Multistation DTG Printer

Designed with a sliding baseplate and platen flatbed operation.

Roland DGA has revealed the Texart XT-640S multistation direct-to-garment printer designed with a sliding baseplate and platen flatbed operation for imaging a variety of cotton and cotton-blend products, including T-shirts, towels, blankets, jeans, jackets, specialty apparel items, accessories, gifts, interior décor, and more. The 63 x 54-in. press comes equipped with an intuitive digital workflow with predefined print environments, a control tower with touchpad controls, and CADLink Digital Factory Apparel RIP Software with features such as customer barcode reading for automated job sorting and white ink management.

Additional features include a rail-based system, multiple stations, sliding baseplate, docking plate, Z height of 8 in., CMYK HD White INKU Eco Passport Certified DTG inks, and ability to image multiple white or color garments at once.

MANUFACTURER: Roland DGA

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing

World Emblem Beveled Patches

Available in metallic and nonmetallic finishes.

World Emblem’s FlexStyle Beveled patches are designed for adding a 3D look to hard goods, hats, and heavy-duty garments such as outerwear. The emblems are offered with a low-melt backing that can be heat applied to cotton, polyester, and cotton/poly fabrics or a pressure-sensitive, self-adhesive backing for application to flat, dry surfaces including glass, wood, metal, and plastic. Available in metallic and nonmetallic finishes.

MANUFACTURER: World Emblem

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

GraphicsFlow Graphics Builder 18

The collection offers 72 designs and more.

GraphicsFlow has launched the Graphics Builder 18 collection of winter and December holiday clip art, templates, graphic elements, and textured backgrounds. Featuring snowboarding, skiing, dreidel spinning tops, ornaments, Christmas trees, candy canes, snowflakes, ugly holiday sweaters, mistletoe, bells, and more, the collection offers 72 designs, four textured backgrounds, 40 typefaces, a library of sample layouts, and graphic elements such as geometric shapes, shields, ribbons, and badges.

MANUFACTURER: GraphicsFlow

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making

CorelDraw Subscriber Updates

CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2021 and CorelDraw Technical Suite 2021 updated.

CorelDraw has unveiled updates for subscribers of CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2021 and CorelDraw Technical Suite 2021. Additions include dynamic asset management from one sync-able, central location; enhanced collaboration workflow with streamlined sign-in process and faster loading of Cloud designs; and integrated access to more than 1000 font families via Google Fonts library in Corel Font Manager.

Additionally, the company has launched CorelDraw Technical Suite 2021 for technical design and documentation with additional features. Updates include new thread workflow engineered to repurpose 3D engineering data into detailed technical illustrations with tools including 3-Point Thread tool and Remove Border tool; reconfigured Projected Axes docker to make access easier to common drawing tools; Projection Shortcut and Projection Bookmarks; and more.

MANUFACTURER: Corel

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry

Independent Trading Long-Sleeved Blanks

Available in sizes XS-2XL.

Independent Trading Co. has added the cotton candy tie dye AFX64CRP Women’s Lightweight Crop Hooded Pullover cotton/poly fleece with 100% cotton face yarn for garment decoration. The slim-fit garment offers a raw-edge cropped waist, split-stitch double-needle sewing on all seams, sewn eyelets, 1×1 cuff ribbing, tearaway neck label, and more. Available in sizes XS-2XL.

The company has also released the cotton/poly EXP50F Men’s Flannel Shirt in four buffalo plaid patterns: gray heather/black, charcoal heather/black, olive/black, and red/black. Offered in sizes XS-3XL, the flannel can be decorated with screen printing, embroidery, patches, or labels, the company reports. Additional features include double-layer back yoke, button-front closure, and more.

Additionally, the PRM33SBP Unisex Midweight Special Blend Raglan Hooded Pullover is composed of 8-oz 52% polyester/48% cotton fabric for a soft touch. Featuring self-fabric side panel inserts and a slim unisex fit, the pullover also offers reverse cover stitching and 1×1 ribbing at neck, cuffs, and waistband. Available in sizes XS-3XL and 10 colors.

MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

Mimaki Direct-to-Object Presses

Four new presses available.

Mimaki has extended its UJF Series of direct-to-object inkjet printers with the addition of four new presses. All announced models include Mimaki RasterLink7 software and MDL command sets for integrating automated workflows and compatibility with a variety of ink types for direct printing onto substrates such as acrylic, resins, glass, metal, and leather up to 6 in. thick.

The UJF-7151 Plus II, an updated version of the Mimaki UJF-7151 Plus UV-LED flatbed, offers new features including eight printheads, eight ink slots that can be configured into CMYK or up to 8 inks including CMYKcm + white + clear + primer, faster print speeds, max. 1800 dpi output, redesigned printer body and print table to reduce shaking during printing, 66-lb. load capacity, and new UV Color Gloss function designed to enable a glossy finish on color UV inks without clear ink. The press features a 27.9 x 20-in. print area.

Additions to the UJF-MkII e Series include the 16.5 x 11.8-in. UJF-3042 MkII e and UJF-3042 MkII Ex e, and the 16.5 x 24-in. UJF-6042 MkII e, designed to offer improved image quality, stability, and operational performance, the company reports. Features include Mimaki Fine Diffusion core technology for half-toning to process and control precise placement of ink dots, Nozzle Check Unit, Nozzle Recovery System, and Mimaki Advanced Pass Systems 4.

