Chicago Shop Makes OnlyFans Hat Floyd Mayweather Wore for Ring Entrance

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul made plenty of headlines in the run-up to their match on June 6. In the screen printing world, the biggest of all the pre-fight charades came when Mayweather donned a leather OnlyFans hat for his ring entrance.

Culture Studio, a print shop in downtown Chicago, turned to Instagram to announce its creation featuring “gold puff” embroidery. The hat generated ample buzz – mostly positive – across social media, with negative reactions largely confined to Mayweather’s choice of companies to represent.

It’s not clear if OnlyFans, a UK-based platform mostly dedicated to sharing videos and images of an adult nature, paid Mayweather to wear the hat, or if he was merely promoting the imminent launch of his own page on the site.

Regardless, it was a huge boost for the brand. Front Office Sports estimates the total ad value of Mayweather wearing the hat for his ring entrance to be $165,375.