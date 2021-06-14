Connect with us

Headlines

Chicago Shop Makes OnlyFans Hat Floyd Mayweather Wore for Ring Entrance

Leather cap features “gold puff” embroidery.
mm

Published

2 hours ago

on

Chicago Shop Makes OnlyFans Hat Floyd Mayweather Wore for Ring Entrance

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul made plenty of headlines in the run-up to their match on June 6. In the screen printing world, the biggest of all the pre-fight charades came when Mayweather donned a leather OnlyFans hat for his ring entrance.

Culture Studio, a print shop in downtown Chicago, turned to Instagram to announce its creation featuring “gold puff” embroidery. The hat generated ample buzz – mostly positive – across social media, with negative reactions largely confined to Mayweather’s choice of companies to represent.

It’s not clear if OnlyFans, a UK-based platform mostly dedicated to sharing videos and images of an adult nature, paid Mayweather to wear the hat, or if he was merely promoting the imminent launch of his own page on the site.

Regardless, it was a huge boost for the brand. Front Office Sports estimates the total ad value of Mayweather wearing the hat for his ring entrance to be $165,375.

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular