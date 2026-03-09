Press Releases
Chris O’Connor Named VP of Business Development at L2 Brands
O’Connor brings more than 25 years of experience in the promotional products industry.
(PRESS RELEASE) HANOVER, PA — L2 Brands, a headwear manufacturer known for the Legacy and Locale brands, has named Chris O’Connor vice president of business development.
O’Connor brings more than 25 years of experience in the promotional products industry. In his new role, he will work closely with President Marc Held and Chief Merchandising Officer Lisa Norris to expand the company’s presence in the promotional products industry, support sales initiatives and develop client relationships.
“I understand how important relationships are in this industry, and I am thrilled to be able to share my knowledge of the Legacy and Locale lines with our customers to help grow their business with our products,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor began his career at the Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI) in distributor sales. He later spent 16 years at Bodek and Rhodes — advancing from inside sales to national sales and managing key accounts — through its acquisition by alphabroder. Most recently, he served as vice president of sales at NC Custom for nine years before joining L2 Brands.
"We are thrilled to have Chris lead the charge in the promotional products industry," said Marc Held, L2 Brands president. "Chris' expertise in sales leadership makes him the ideal choice to build this department from the ground up and drive our mission forward."
