Christophe Aussenac Named New FESPA President

(PRESS RELEASE) DORKING, UK – Christophe Aussenac has been inaugurated as FESPA’s 18th President at an assembly of FESPA’s national Associations that took place during FESPA Global Print Expo 2021 in Amsterdam. The Presidential term runs for three years.

Christophe replaces outgoing president Christian Duyckaerts, whom he has supported as Vice President since 2017. Christian has been appointed FESPA’s Asia Ambassador and also returns to the general duties of a FESPA Board Member, in addition to his active involvement with the Belgian national Association, FESPA Belgium.

Christophe Aussenac has been a FESPA Board member since 2014 and also leads FESPA France, the national Association serving the French digital and wide format printing community. He has been a driving force in the establishment of FESPA’s Southern European Congress and is a vocal advocate for improved sustainability in speciality printing.

Christophe is a founding director of Lyon-based ATC (Autorise Toute Creativité), which he established with his business partner in 1991. The company employs 60 people and provides a range of interior and outdoor signage, graphics, display and POS services to corporate and agency clients.

Christophe Aussenac comments: “Assuming the Presidency during FESPA’s first live event since 2019 is a proud and emotional moment after such an extraordinary period in our professional and personal lives. As a speciality printer myself, I believe that FESPA has a vital role to play in supporting our global community to continue to evolve, innovate and rise to the challenges and opportunities that face us, in particular the imperative to place more emphasis on environmental responsibility.”

He continues: “This is a critical time for our members. The prolonged global pandemic has put multiple pressures on print businesses, and owners are now re-building and re-imagining their future, with a stronger focus than ever on topics like production efficiency, diversification and automation. Looking ahead to 2022, we hope for the successful resumption of all our global FESPA events, and to being able to re-engage with all members of our community in the real world.”

Alberto Masserdotti, founder of the Masserdotti group in Italy and Wouter Van As, commercial director of Van As in The Netherlands were also appointed as new members of the FESPA Board while long-standing board members Anders Nilsson and Enrico Steijn stepped down. The FESPA Board now brings together direct print and visual communications expertise across sectors and applications including promotional graphics, conventional and digital signage, retail interiors, labels, industrial print, interior décor, textile print and garments. Board members are now as follows:

+ Christophe Aussenac (France)

+ Lascelle Barrow (UK)

+ Christian Duyckaerts (Belgium)

+ Gyorgy Kovacs (Hungary)

+ Olav Skilbred (Norway)

+ Alberto Masserdotti (Italy)

+ Wouter van As (The Netherlands)

+ Thomas Struckmeier (Germany)

+ Daniel Sunderland (Mexico)