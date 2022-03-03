Client Proves There *Is* Such a Thing as a Dumb Question

Things you wanted to say to frustrating clients, but didn’t.

Yes, Genius…

We recently had a quote request for 24 printed hoodies. The quoted price was $28.85. The person responded and asked if that was the total for all 24. Yes, genius. Printed hoodies now cost just $1.20 each…

Woulda Coulda Shouldas are collected from the Screen Printing‘s Brain Squad and shared anonymously.