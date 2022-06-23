Press Releases
Coastal Reign Enters US Market
Canadian apparel printer begins shipping to both coasts.
(PRESS RELEASE) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Coastal Reign, the fast-growing Vancouver-based apparel printing company, is now serving the United States in addition to Canada. With offices in Vancouver and Toronto and multiple printing locations throughout Canada, Coastal Reign is now capable of shipping expedited orders from coast to coast in both the U.S. and Canada.
Known for its streamlined online ordering process and highly competitive pricing, Coastal Reign serves businesses of all sizes, schools and sports teams with an array of custom-printed high quality products including t-shirts, hats, hoodies, tote bags, socks and mugs.
The eight-your old company, started by Asian founders Eddison Ng and Boaz Chan while both were still in high school in Vancouver, has become a booming business that employs a staff of 40. Coastal Reign earned much of its early reputation for producing high quality customized apparel by serving Vancouver’s tech and blockchain development industries. From there, word-of-mouth brought in clients from other parts of Canada and, now, the United States.
“We started our business when we were trying to find customized hoodies for our graduating high school class and we couldn’t find any printers that could take our order online. We wound up creating what we were looking for—an apparel printing company with online design help and an instant pricing calculator to make online ordering simple and efficient,” said founder Eddison Ng. “In the years since, it’s been an honor to collaborate with such an exciting roster of clients for their customized apparel needs. We aim to produce the highest quality products and fast turnaround times.”
Coastal Reign boasts facilities with state-of-the-art printing technologies including automatic and manual screen printing presses, multi-head Tajima embroidery machines, digital vinyl printing machines and direct to garment printing machines.
