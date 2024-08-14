ColDesi UV Flatbed Printers for Direct-to-Object Customization

ColDesi, a leading provider of digital printing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new UV flatbed printers. These printers enhance object customization with unmatched versatility and high performance.

ColDesi 300H3F UV Flatbed Printer

The ColDesi 300H3F printer personalizes objects up to 9+ inches in height, including cylindrical items and irregular shapes, making it perfect for diverse applications.

ColDesi 500H3F UV Flatbed Printer

Designed for high-performance commercial customization, the ColDesi 500H3F printer offers a 63×47-inch print area, direct-to-object printing, special effects, and high-volume customization. It features vibrant 6-color CMYKWV UV inks, advanced printheads, automatic height measurement, and variable dot technology for stunning and detailed prints.

Using ColDesi VividBond UV Ink, these printers deliver vibrant and premium results on various media, offering tangible effects, simulated embossing, and gloss finishes.

