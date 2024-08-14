Industrial Printing
ColDesi UV Flatbed Printers for Direct-to-Object Customization
These printers enhance object customization with unmatched versatility and high performance.
ColDesi, a leading provider of digital printing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new UV flatbed printers. These printers enhance object customization with unmatched versatility and high performance.
ColDesi 300H3F UV Flatbed Printer
The ColDesi 300H3F printer personalizes objects up to 9+ inches in height, including cylindrical items and irregular shapes, making it perfect for diverse applications.
ColDesi 500H3F UV Flatbed Printer
Designed for high-performance commercial customization, the ColDesi 500H3F printer offers a 63×47-inch print area, direct-to-object printing, special effects, and high-volume customization. It features vibrant 6-color CMYKWV UV inks, advanced printheads, automatic height measurement, and variable dot technology for stunning and detailed prints.
Using ColDesi VividBond UV Ink, these printers deliver vibrant and premium results on various media, offering tangible effects, simulated embossing, and gloss finishes.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: ColDesi
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Industrial Printing
Most Popular
-
Press Releases2 months ago
Atlantis Headwear Celebrates Parent Company’s Entry into Ellen MacArthur Foundation Community
-
Thomas Trimingham2 months ago
Grading the Upgrades and Improvements to CorelDraw 2024
-
Tips and How-To1 month ago
6 Myths Debunked: Uncovering the Truth About Heat Transfers
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy2 weeks ago
Fakirs, Takers, & Makers – Jeral Tidwell and AI-Generated Art
-
Case Studies2 months ago
5 Solutions to Tame Frustrating Digital Prints
-
Andy MacDougall1 month ago
Point/Counterpoint: AI Image Generation Cons
-
Press Releases2 months ago
Ninja Transfers Launches 24/7, 365 Days a Year Live Customer Support
-
Case Studies2 months ago
Don’t Overkill Your Prints — Keep It Simple