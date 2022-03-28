Headlines
College Cancels Screen Printing Program
Decision has drawn the ire of the program’s supporters, who are calling the cancellation a “crime” against the local community.
Pasadena City College in California is facing backlash after its board of trustees unanimously voted to cancel the school’s screen printing program, the Pasadena Star-News reports.
Supporters of the program have called PCC’s decision a “crime” against the local community, with some alleging the cancellation was made in violation of the school’s bylaws, the article explains.
The college, for its part, says there were no improprieties and that the decision was handed down in accordance with established procedures.
“The decision to discontinue the program was made after careful analysis of enrollment, curriculum, staffing, and labor market demand, in a process that brought together faculty, administrators, and students,” a school official told the outlet. “[The decision-making process] offered numerous opportunities for input and direction from campus constituency groups.”
Read more at the Pasadena Star-News.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
College Cancels Screen Printing Program
Screen Saver Podcast: Mentorship
Client Proves There *Is* Such a Thing as a Dumb Question
Screen Shop Lays Off 114 Employees
Famous Hip-Hop Artist Visits Screen Shop, Leaves an Unforgettable Stench Behind
Women in Screen Printing Drive the Industry Forward
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines4 days ago
Screen Shop Lays Off 114 Employees
-
Articles4 weeks ago
What Every Screen Shop Needs But Doesn’t Have
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Mark Cuban Invests in Screen Printing Company
-
True Tales2 weeks ago
Famous Hip-Hop Artist Visits Screen Shop, Leaves an Unforgettable Stench Behind
-
Inbox4 weeks ago
14 Screen Printers Name What Sets Their Shops Apart
-
Women in Screen Printing2 weeks ago
Women in Screen Printing Drive the Industry Forward
-
Best of the Business6 days ago
Precision Techniques Help Manual Screen Printers Make a Name for Themselves
-
Marshall Atkinson1 week ago
How to Purchase the Right Screen Printing Equipment