College Cancels Screen Printing Program

Pasadena City College in California is facing backlash after its board of trustees unanimously voted to cancel the school’s screen printing program, the Pasadena Star-News reports.

Supporters of the program have called PCC’s decision a “crime” against the local community, with some alleging the cancellation was made in violation of the school’s bylaws, the article explains.

The college, for its part, says there were no improprieties and that the decision was handed down in accordance with established procedures.

“The decision to discontinue the program was made after careful analysis of enrollment, curriculum, staffing, and labor market demand, in a process that brought together faculty, administrators, and students,” a school official told the outlet. “[The decision-making process] offered numerous opportunities for input and direction from campus constituency groups.”