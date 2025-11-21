Press Releases
ColorBlast Introduces TruDTF Ink and Breakthrough 2-Year Printhead Protection Program
The new USA manufactured formulation offers superior stability, exceptional opacity, and long-term reliability backed by the strongest guarantee in the segment.
(PRESS RELEASE) ST LOUIS, MO — ColorBlast has introduced TruDTF Ink, a premium low-viscosity, water-based pigment ink engineered for today’s high-performance direct-to-film (DTF) workflows. Designed for low-viscosity piezo-electric printheads, TruDTF delivers vivid color, crisp detail, and durable peel-perfect transfers—supported by one of the strongest guarantees in the industry: an exclusive 2-Year Printhead Protection Plan.
This comprehensive two-year program covers one compatible Epson printhead per printer—including i3200, i1600, 4720, XP600, TFP, DX5, and DX7 models—and protects shops from costly downtime or unexpected replacements. If a printhead fails due to ink-related issues, ColorBlast provides a free replacement head and ground shipping with no out-of-pocket expense upon approved claim. The extended protection period includes 24 months from installation—or 12 months from first ink use, whichever extends farther (up to 30 months of total coverage).
TruDTF Ink is formulated to maximize printhead health from the start. Sub-micron nano-filtration ensures consistent, clog-free jetting, while the ink’s low-viscosity chemistry minimizes maintenance and reduces the likelihood of nozzle dropout. With stable jetting performance and faster nozzle recovery, shops spend only minutes—rather than hours—on daily upkeep, ensuring the printhead protection plan remains both relevant and highly effective.
Beyond its advanced protection benefits, TruDTF delivers premium print quality for a broad range of apparel and fabric applications. The ink produces high-definition details, strong adhesion, and impressive color vibrancy, making it ideal for boutique production, high-fidelity sampling, and full-scale commercial output. Its bright, highly opaque white ink provides exceptional coverage on dark substrates, reducing the number of passes required and improving workflow efficiency. TruDTF also offers a market-leading two-year shelf life, enhancing inventory stability and reducing waste.
Made in the USA under strict quality standards, ColorBlast TruDTF Ink provides batch-to-batch consistency and reliable performance for growing print shops and established DTF providers alike. To maintain eligibility for printhead protection, users must run TruDTF exclusively within the same fluid path, follow standard storage guidelines, and perform daily nozzle checks, cap-station cleaning, and OEM flush cycles. Covered events include ink-quality defects, viscosity or particle-size abnormalities, and ink-induced printhead failures under normal operating conditions.
Full warranty details, product documentation, and additional resources—including the ColorBlast TruDTF Brochure and TruDTF Application Guide—are available for download.
