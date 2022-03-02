Connect with us

Colormaker Permaset Puff Paste

Colormaker Permaset Puff Paste

Unique ink that puffs up when the ink is cured, adding a 3D effect to designs.

Colormaker has released Permaset Puff Paste, a unique ink that puffs up when the ink is cured, adding a 3D effect to designs. The company reports the ink has a creamy consistency on application and may be mixed with other Permaset ink colors or concentrates to create a wide array of looks and effects. The new raised paste may be printed on a full range of fabrics, including polyester, silk, cotton, and most synthetics.

Colormaker

