Combo Mombo Combination Pallet

Combo Mombo Combination Pallett

Allows the user to print on pockets, tag-less label applications, zipper hoodies, and more using just one pallet.

Action Engineering now offers the Combo Mombo combination pallet allowing the user to print on pockets, tag-less label applications, zipper hoodies, and more using just one pallet. The Combo Mombo has a 16 x 18-in. pallet dimension and is the latest combination pallet for budget-constrained screen printers because it is a three-in-one solution for specialty application printing, according to the company.

Action Engineering

Action Engineering
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing | Graphics Printing

