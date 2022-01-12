CorelDraw Apparel Design E-Book

Design offers tips and tools for CorelDraw Graphics Suite users design more efficiently.

CorelDraw has released an e-book, “The Ultimate Guide to Textile and Apparel Design.” The design guide offers tips and tools to help CorelDraw Graphics Suite users design more efficiently, the company reports. The quick reference guide features how to work on color systems, including spot color palettes, overprints and underlays, and color separations; how to use tools such as seamless patterns, vector pattern fill, and bitmap pattern fill; tips for soft proofing, cut lines, and rounded corners for embroidery; and more.

