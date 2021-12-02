CorelDraw Produces Recorded Webinar on Textile and Apparel Design

(PRESS RELEASE) OTTAWA, CANADA – CorelDRAW has produced an on-demand webinar that provides a full rundown of essential techniques for textile and apparel design including:

You’ll discover how to:

Master color and pattern management

Add special effects such as metallics, glosses, and color underprints and overlays

Develop workflows, proofing, and key technical considerations

Join industry leading design professional Jo Levens and Mo Jogie as we explore the full range of creative tools in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite.

To receive access to the webinar, visit coreldraw.com