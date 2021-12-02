Connect with us

CorelDraw Produces Recorded Webinar on Textile and Apparel Design

Attendees will learn techniques for color management, special effects, and workflow improvement.
(PRESS RELEASE) OTTAWA, CANADA – CorelDRAW has produced an on-demand webinar that provides a full rundown of essential techniques for textile and apparel design including:

You’ll discover how to:

  • Master color and pattern management
  • Add special effects such as metallics, glosses, and color underprints and overlays
  • Develop workflows, proofing, and key technical considerations

Join industry leading design professional Jo Levens and Mo Jogie as we explore the full range of creative tools in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite.

To receive access to the webinar, visit coreldraw.com

