Press Releases
CorelDraw Produces Recorded Webinar on Textile and Apparel Design
Attendees will learn techniques for color management, special effects, and workflow improvement.
(PRESS RELEASE) OTTAWA, CANADA – CorelDRAW has produced an on-demand webinar that provides a full rundown of essential techniques for textile and apparel design including:
You’ll discover how to:
- Master color and pattern management
- Add special effects such as metallics, glosses, and color underprints and overlays
- Develop workflows, proofing, and key technical considerations
Join industry leading design professional Jo Levens and Mo Jogie as we explore the full range of creative tools in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite.
To receive access to the webinar, visit coreldraw.com
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
New Wikku App Aims to Streamline Repeat Orders
CorelDraw Produces Recorded Webinar on Textile and Apparel Design
Screen Printers Name the Most Innovative Technologies They Saw in 2021
17 Screen Printers Call BS on Things They Hear Frequently in the Industry
11 Photos from a Screen Printing Legend’s Workshop
Screening by Hand Stays Alive at 51-Year-Old, Family-Run Studio
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines4 months ago
WATCH: Screen Printer’s Viral TikTok Video Approaching 10 Million Views
-
True Tales3 months ago
If You Had Listened to Me, You Wouldn’t Have Botched 20,000 T-Shirts
-
Photo Gallery4 months ago
13 Iconic Band T-Shirts That Will Strike a Chord with Screen Printers
-
Buzz Session1 week ago
17 Screen Printers Call BS on Things They Hear Frequently in the Industry
-
Women in Screen Printing2 months ago
Meet the 2021 WISP Award Winners: Brandi Schieber
-
Photo Gallery3 months ago
What I Wished I Knew Before Becoming a Screen Printer
-
Hybrid Printing3 months ago
Why Hybrid Printing on Decorated Apparel Is Surging in Popularity
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Thieves Steal $30,000 in Blank T-Shirts from Screen Printing Company