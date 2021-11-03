CorelDraw Subscriber Updates

CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2021 and CorelDraw Technical Suite 2021 updated.

CorelDraw has unveiled updates for subscribers of CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2021 and CorelDraw Technical Suite 2021. Additions include dynamic asset management from one sync-able, central location; enhanced collaboration workflow with streamlined sign-in process and faster loading of Cloud designs; and integrated access to more than 1000 font families via Google Fonts library in Corel Font Manager.

Additionally, the company has launched CorelDraw Technical Suite 2021 for technical design and documentation with additional features. Updates include new thread workflow engineered to repurpose 3D engineering data into detailed technical illustrations with tools including 3-Point Thread tool and Remove Border tool; reconfigured Projected Axes docker to make access easier to common drawing tools; Projection Shortcut and Projection Bookmarks; and more.

